The Best (and Worst) States for Retirement—Florida’s Fall From Grace Will Surprise You!

Retirement is all about making your savings last while enjoying a comfortable and stress-free lifestyle. While warm weather and scenic views often top the list of retirement dreams, affordability plays a big role in making those dreams come true. A recent Zippia study ranked the most and least expensive states to retire in, based on five key factors:

Median house cost

Monthly homeowner cost

Cost of living

Medicare Advantage cost

State Medicare spend per person

Each state was given a ranking in all five areas, and their median score determined the final results. Below, we take a look at the 25 most expensive states for retirees, based on those findings.

Top 25 Most Expensive States for Retirees

1. Hawaii

Median home cost : $587,700 (highest in the U.S.)

: $587,700 (highest in the U.S.) Cost of living : Nation’s highest

: Nation’s highest Ideal for vacationers, but out of reach for most retirees.

2. Colorado

Median home price : $313,600

: $313,600 Low Medicare spending = high healthcare costs

Beautiful but budget-busting mountain lifestyle.

3. Oregon

High living costs and minimal Medicare support

Less expensive homes, but healthcare and daily expenses add up.

4. Washington

Low Medicare spending

Homes priced above $311,000

Living near Seattle? Expect a higher price tag.

5. Massachusetts

Annual living cost: $59,560

High snowfall and expensive homes make it harder for retirees to settle here.

6. Vermont

Nearly 27% of seniors spend 30%+ of income on housing

spend 30%+ of income on housing Ideal for New England lovers, but affordability is limited.

7. New Jersey

Median home cost : $327,900

: $327,900 Annual cost of living: Over $56,000

Coastal perks come with a heavy price.

8. Connecticut

Third highest cost of living in the U.S.

in the U.S. Scenic but best suited for well-funded retirees.

9. New Hampshire

Over 25% of seniors spend a third of income on housing

spend a third of income on housing Coastal charm and mountain views don’t come cheap.

10. Minnesota

Healthcare costs skyrocket due to low Medicare funding

due to low Medicare funding Affordable homes, but expensive doctor visits.

States Ranked 11–20: Also High in Cost, With Some Trade-Offs

11. Rhode Island

High living costs paired with pricey homes

paired with pricey homes A small state with big bills.

12. Virginia

Low Medicare spending and a moderately high cost of living

Coastal living comes cheaper than Hawaii, but still pricey.

13. New York

Predictably expensive living costs

Slight relief from higher Medicare support.

14. Wisconsin

Lower home prices, but cold winters and high living expenses challenge affordability.

15. Maryland

Costly housing but high Medicare spending balances some of the burden.

16. California

High expenses offset by strong Medicare funding

Healthcare may be more accessible, but homes are not.

17. Nevada

Moderate living costs

Limited shoreline and desert heat might deter some retirees.

18. Illinois

Affordable homes , but higher living expenses

, but higher living expenses Medicare helps keep medical costs in check.

19. Delaware

Median home cost : $244,700

: $244,700 Moderate Medicare benefits, but not low enough for true savings.

20. New Mexico

Budget-friendly lifestyle, but poor Medicare funding drives up healthcare bills.

States Ranked 21–30: Mixed Costs & Conditions for Retirees

21. Idaho

Low cost of living but snow and medical expenses could be deal breakers.

22. Maine

Average home prices but high healthcare and living costs.

23. Arizona

Warm climate appeals to many, but costs are creeping up due to popularity.

24. Montana

Low cost of living at $47,083

at $47,083 Healthcare funding lags behind.

25. Alaska

High living costs and harsh winters

and Remote but scenic, if you can afford it.



While places like Hawaii, Colorado, and Oregon offer natural beauty and unique retirement experiences, they come with high price tags. Whether it’s home costs, healthcare expenses, or daily living, these states may strain your retirement budget more than others.

That’s not to say retiring in these areas is impossible—it just means careful financial planning is essential. If your dream retirement involves one of these states, working with a financial advisor and budgeting for future healthcare costs will be critical.

SOURCE