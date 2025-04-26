Every Virginian worker should consider this retirement survey: Are you considering retirement? See how you compare to the nation

When Americans think about retirement, most feel positive emotions like happiness and gratitude. But there are also real worries about money, inflation, and future plans. A new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults shows how people at different stages of life view retirement — and what they’re doing to get ready for it.

Most Americans Feel Good About Retirement

Overall, 77% of Americans said they feel positive when thinking about retirement, with 45% feeling happy and 37% feeling grateful.

Among retirees:

60% feel happy

51% feel grateful

90% don’t regret when they retired

33% even say retirement is better than they expected!

Meanwhile, people still working aren’t as confident. Many working adults feel more anxious (37%) and fearful (26%) about retirement compared to retirees.

Inflation and Money Worries

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows. Inflation has caused 55% of non-retired Americans to say their retirement goals have been pushed back by an average of eight years.

Other concerns:

8 out of 10 Americans doubt they’ll have enough money for their dream retirement.

61% worry about running out of money during retirement.

Women are especially worried: 68% fear they won’t have enough, compared to 55% of men.

Retirement Dreams: What People Want

When asked what they hope to do during retirement, Americans shared some exciting plans:

58% want to travel

41% want to pick up new hobbies

26% want to volunteer

22% want to work part-time on passion projects

Different generations have slightly different dreams:

Gen Z and Gen X want to travel the most.

Millennials prioritize spending time with family.

Baby Boomers mostly want to relax and take it easy.

Interestingly, retirees said relaxing (74%) has become more important to them than traveling.

How Many Americans Are Financially Ready?

Only 48% of Americans feel they’ve “done everything right” to prepare for retirement.

Among working adults:

Only 35% feel they’re on track with their retirement goals.

36% feel behind.

18% haven’t set any retirement goals at all.

Millennials are surprisingly confident:

37% feel they’re on target with their retirement savings.

5% have already met their retirement goals.

In comparison, only 22% of Baby Boomers feel they are on track. Gen Xers are the least prepared, with 25% admitting they haven’t set any retirement goals yet.

Lessons From Current Retirees

Retirees shared what they would have done differently:

50% would have saved more money.

25% would have created a better financial plan.

Most retirees believe setting a clear purpose for retirement helped them stay motivated and manage their finances better.

In fact, 54% of people who set retirement goals feel confident about their future, compared to only 22% of those who don’t set goals.

Most Americans feel happy and hopeful about retirement, even with rising costs and uncertainties. While many wish they had saved more or planned better, most are working hard to build a secure future. Setting clear goals, saving consistently, and defining a personal “why” can help anyone move closer to their dream retirement — no matter what stage of life they’re in.

