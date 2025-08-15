Unclaimed veteran remains were taken for burial at Fort Jackson

A solemn ceremony was held Thursday at the Charleston County Coroner’s Office to transfer the remains of Nolan Dugas Jr., an unclaimed U.S. Army veteran, to the American Legion Post 166 in Goose Creek. Dugas, who served from 1972 to 1982, reached the rank of SP4 during his time in the military.

Ceremony Marks Respectful Transfer of Remains

The remains of Nolan Dugas Jr. were transferred with full honors in a ceremony led by Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal and her staff. The American Legion Post 166 members, along with the Patriot Guard Riders, were present to show their respect for the fallen veteran.

Interment at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Following the ceremony, Dugas’ remains were escorted to Columbia, where they will be interred at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on August 22. Dugas will be laid to rest alongside four other veterans.

Full Military Honors for Dugas

During the interment ceremony, Dugas will be given full military honors, which will be conducted by the Chapin American Legion Post 193 at 11 a.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony and pay their respects.

