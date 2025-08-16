Kiawah Island

This Day in History: August 15, 1995: First female cadet admitted to the Citadel

On August 15, 1995, Shannon Faulkner made history as the first female cadet to attend The Citadel, a military college that had only admitted men until that time. Faulkner’s journey began when she applied to the school in 1993, with her application and transcripts not revealing her gender. Initially accepted, Faulkner was later rejected due to her sex, which led to a legal battle.

Legal Battle and Supreme Court Decision

Faulkner sued the school, and the case eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court ruled that The Citadel’s all-male admissions policy was unconstitutional, paving the way for women to be admitted to the institution.

Faulkner’s Short Tenure and Legacy

Despite the legal victory, Faulkner’s experience at The Citadel was short-lived. She lasted only a week in the intense program before dropping out due to harassment and death threats. However, her efforts laid the groundwork for future women to attend and succeed at The Citadel.

Trailblazing Women at The Citadel

Following Faulkner, Nancy Mace became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel in May 1999. Today, Mace serves as a U.S. Congresswoman for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Petra Lovetinska followed in 2000, becoming another trailblazer and eventually reaching the rank of colonel in the Marine Corps.

Women at The Citadel Today

As of fall 2023, women make up 13% of The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets, marking significant progress since Faulkner’s groundbreaking admission. The college has since become more inclusive, with women playing a vital role in its history and future.

