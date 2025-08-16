Plans for Charleston’s RH home furnishing building are on hold following criticism from the city

A well-known luxury home furnishing company, RH (formerly Restoration Hardware), has its eye on transforming the historic Wagener-Ohlandt building in downtown Charleston. The building, located on East Bay Street and dating back to 1880, has sat vacant for over seven years. RH’s proposal includes opening a design gallery that mixes retail and residential-style interiors, known as “The Gallery”—similar to its popular Raleigh, NC location.

Excitement from Local Businesses

Many nearby business owners and residents are excited by the possibility of new life being breathed into the old building. Norma Cable, a local artist and part-owner of the neighboring Lowcountry Artist Gallery, shared her thoughts:

“I just hate to see beautiful historic buildings not being used. Having something as good as Restoration Hardware in that area would be phenomenal.”

Natalie Lash, a barista at the nearby Baked House, agreed, noting that the businesses in the area could benefit from the foot traffic RH would bring.

“People can grab snacks here, then go next door to shop for furniture—or the other way around. It helps everyone.”

Permit Denied Over Lighting Design

Despite the excitement, RH’s plans were paused during the City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) meeting on August 13. The board denied the company’s permit for exterior lighting, citing concerns that the proposed lighting design didn’t fit with the traditional, historic feel of the neighborhood.

Robert Summerfield, a BAR member, explained, “The request was for a significant amount of illumination. We don’t really do a lot of that on Charleston buildings.”

Path Forward Still Open

Although the current lighting design was rejected, city officials say RH still has options. The company can revise their lighting proposal and resubmit it for review. Suggested alternatives include gas lights or fixtures that blend better with the district’s historic character.

Summerfield noted, “Once we get a revised plan that meets the requirements, we can turn it around within 30 to 45 days.”

Community Hopeful for Revitalization

While RH declined to comment on the status of the project, many in the community remain hopeful. They believe that the revival of the long-vacant building could bring energy and elegance to East Bay Street—while preserving the unique charm of Charleston’s historic architecture.

For now, all eyes are on RH’s next move as they rework their proposal and aim to meet the city’s preservation standards.

SOURCE