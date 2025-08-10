PHOTOS: Dogs Take Over Splash Island for a Day of Fun and Friendship

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) – Splash Island Waterpark opened its gates to over 130 furry visitors on Sunday for a special event, Dog Day Afternoon, where dogs from across the area enjoyed a day of socializing, splashing around, and having fun without any humans in the way.

Avery Marchant, the manager of Splash Island, explained the unique event, saying, “Our whole goal as an organization is just to give back to the community and provide recreation. Our season is over, so we might as well open it up for dogs. The community always has a good time.”

The event was a chance for dogs to roam freely and enjoy the water park’s amenities. Hunter Franklin, a visitor at the park, shared how his dog Kal (short for Kal-El) was a bit hesitant about the water. “He’s not a big swimmer, so this is the one time we get to kinda introduce him to the water in a, I wouldn’t say easy environment because of all the dogs, but trying to get him out there to meet new friends,” Franklin said.

Among the dogs was Ellie, a rescue with an inspiring story. “Her name is Ellie now. She was found at the Hudson Mill dump in Colleton County back in January 2025,” explained Ellie’s owner, Kathie Hermeyer. Ellie was once severely underweight and covered in fleas but is now thriving. “She’s not big into swimming yet, she’s still getting used to the water,” Hermeyer said.

The event also helped raise awareness for adoption with two dogs from the Charleston Animal Society, Turner and Erin, both available for adoption. Brianna Mickey, an offsite adoption counselor, emphasized the event’s value for showcasing dogs and helping older dogs find homes. “It’s super helpful for our older dogs because we can take them out for the day and spoil them, and you get a lot of other people to see the dogs,” Mickey explained.

For some attendees, the event was a bittersweet memory of a lost pet and the potential for a new addition to their family. “Our other dog recently passed away, and this event was her favorite day of the year,” said Haley Mullen. “And especially as people who already know and love dogs, to see other ones – I feel like there’s a high chance people are coming home with a dog.”

The event was part of a series of dog-friendly days at Charleston County water parks, with more scheduled for August 16 at Splash Zone and September 7 at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston. Pet owners interested in attending can sign up in advance.

