The children of the man who is accused of killing his mother and sister were at home when the victims were shot dead

In a tragic event that has shocked the community, Jarrod Mitchell, a 34-year-old man from Arkansas, is facing three counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother, stepfather, and sister in a triple homicide on the morning of June 22. The victims, whose identities have not been publicly released, were found dead in their home by the sister’s husband, who discovered the scene when he returned from work.

The Murders and Investigation

The bodies of the victims were discovered by the husband around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Bryant Police Department (BPD). Police confirmed that all three victims died from gunshot wounds. Authorities also mentioned that there were no signs of forced entry or indications that the murders were the result of a home invasion. At the time of the killings, three children were present in the home but were unharmed during the attack.

The BPD arrived at the crime scene shortly after the bodies were discovered, beginning their investigation into the tragic incident. Within eight hours of discovering the bodies, police arrested Mitchell and took him into custody at the Saline County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail pending his first court appearance.

Mitchell’s Criminal History and Mental Health Issues

Court records show that Mitchell has been previously arrested and convicted on multiple occasions for non-violent drug offenses. In addition to his legal issues, Mitchell has a history of mental health struggles, which his family expressed concern over in a petition filed in 2017.

The petition, filed by Mitchell’s grandparents, alleged that he had a history of substance abuse and had made threats against his family. According to the petition, Mitchell had threatened to harm his mother, her husband, and his sister on June 18, 2017, and had knives on his person at the time. He was also reportedly punching holes in the wall, leading to his eventual arrest for terroristic threatening.

In response to the petition, a judge ordered Mitchell to undergo treatment at a detox facility for no more than 21 days, noting that there was clear evidence suggesting Mitchell might be suffering from addiction and could pose a danger to himself or others. The judge’s order described Mitchell as possibly being homicidal, suicidal, or gravely disabled at the time.

Alleged Crime and Timing

Nearly eight years after the initial petition, on June 19, 2025, Mitchell is now accused of carrying out the tragic killings of his family members. The timing of these events has raised questions about the connection between his earlier mental health issues and the horrific violence.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Support

The Bryant Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murders. While the investigation remains ongoing, there is a sense of shock and grief in the community. To help with the funeral expenses for the victims, a GoFundMe has been created, which has already raised funds to support the grieving family.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to understand more about Mitchell’s mental health and whether it played a role in this tragic event.

