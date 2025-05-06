The alleged shooter of a father of two who was killed over a parking space at his Texas apartment complex is still at large

A quiet evening turned into a nightmare for a Houston family when a 31-year-old father of two, Abdul Rahman Waziri, was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space outside his apartment on April 27. The tragic incident has shocked the local community and sparked outrage as the alleged shooter, despite admitting to police that he fired the fatal shots, was not arrested.

What Happened That Night?

According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), officers responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex around 9:15 p.m. Waziri was found lying next to a white Toyota Camry with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police revealed that while investigating the scene, a man approached officers and admitted to being the shooter. He claimed the shooting happened after an argument over a parking space. Officers retrieved his firearm and took his statement.

However, the shooter was released, and his identity has not been made public.

Eyewitness Accounts Tell a Different Story

Eyewitnesses told ABC 13 that before the shooting began, the alleged shooter was vandalizing Waziri’s vehicle, leading to a confrontation. According to Omar Khawaja, the lawyer representing Waziri’s family, the situation had de-escalated, and Waziri was walking away when the suspect retrieved a gun and shot him.

“He executes him in cold blood,” said Khawaja, highlighting that this was not a case of self-defense.

Who Was Abdul Rahman Waziri?

According to a GoFundMe page created by friends and family, Waziri worked alongside the U.S. Army in Afghanistan for seven years. He moved to the U.S. with hopes of a safer and better life. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, devastated by the loss.

Community in Fear, Demands Justice

Local residents say the shooter remained in the area for days after the killing, creating an atmosphere of fear.

“Even the neighborhood, everyone was scared of him,” Waziri’s brother told Click 2 Houston.

“He came here to be safe, but here is not safe for nobody.”

Community leaders are now demanding action from Houston authorities. They say the case lacks proper investigation, and they are concerned that justice is being delayed.

Attorney Khawaja emphasized that self-defense laws should not apply when the person provokes the violence.

“Self-defense is an affirmative defense. You cannot provoke the incident and then claim self-defense,” he said.

Ongoing Investigation and What’s Next

While police continue to investigate, community members and Waziri’s family are calling for a full and transparent process. They want answers—and justice.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to support Waziri’s wife and children as they face an uncertain future without their primary provider.

The tragic loss of Abdul Rahman Waziri is a grim reminder of how minor conflicts can escalate into fatal violence. His story has sparked concerns about public safety, proper legal process, and the use of self-defense laws in America. The community continues to rally around his family, seeking justice for a man who came to the U.S. hoping for peace—but met a tragic end over something as simple as a parking space.

SOURCE