An Uber driver knocked on his door to get directions. Then he shot: police

In a shocking incident in New York, a town highway official was arrested after allegedly shooting a delivery driver who had come to his door to ask for directions. The victim, a 24-year-old recent immigrant who does not speak English, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

What Happened?

The incident took place on Saturday, May 4, in Chester, New York. According to the New York State Police, the victim, who works as a food delivery driver, was having trouble finding an address and was going door-to-door asking for help.

When he arrived at the home of John J. Reilly, 48, Reilly reportedly ordered him to leave his property. As the man tried to get into his car to leave, Reilly allegedly fired several shots, hitting the victim once in the back. The bullet caused serious physical injuries, and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Who Is John J. Reilly?

Reilly is the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Chester, a public official responsible for overseeing local roads and maintenance. He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including:

First-degree assault

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

He was taken to Orange County Jail and held on a $750,000 bond. Records show he is no longer in custody, though it’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet. His preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 9.

The Victim’s Background

The victim is a 24-year-old immigrant from West Africa. His family told ABC 6 News that he doesn’t speak English and was relying on his phone for directions. He had gotten lost while trying to complete a food delivery.

“There’s nothing to indicate the victim had any bad intentions,” said State Police Captain Joseph Kolek. “He was just out there doing his job, trying to deliver food.”

DoorDash Responds

The victim was reportedly working for DoorDash at the time. A spokesperson from the company, Eli Scheinholtz, said:

“We’re devastated by this senseless act of violence, and we’re wishing the Dasher a full and speedy recovery. No one should ever fear for their safety just for trying to make deliveries in their neighborhood.”

DoorDash did not confirm whether they have contacted the victim or provided him with support.

This incident raises serious concerns about the safety of delivery workers and the use of violence in situations where no real threat is present. A man doing his job was nearly killed for simply asking for directions. As the legal process moves forward, many are calling for stronger protections for gig workers and better public understanding to prevent such tragedies.

