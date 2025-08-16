8 Best Places to Learn About Montana’s Native American Heritage

Montana is a state with a rich Native American heritage, home to several tribes, cultures, and histories that have shaped the state’s identity. Whether you’re interested in learning about the indigenous cultures, exploring historical sites, or experiencing contemporary Native American life, here are 8 of the best places in Montana to immerse yourself in its Native American heritage.

1. The Museum of the Northern Plains (Billings)

Located in Billings, this museum offers an in-depth look at the history and culture of the Native American tribes of the Northern Plains, including the Crow, Cheyenne, and Lakota nations. The exhibits include historical artifacts, artwork, and interactive displays that highlight the indigenous peoples’ way of life, spirituality, and their significant role in shaping Montana’s history.

2. Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument (Crow Agency)

The Little Bighorn Battlefield, near Crow Agency, is a critical historical site where the famous Battle of Little Bighorn took place in 1876. Visitors can explore the battlefield, visit the Indian Memorial, and learn about the Native American warriors, including the Lakota, Cheyenne, and Arapaho, who fought against General George Custer’s troops. The site offers guided tours, exhibits, and events that honor the legacy of these tribes.

3. The National Museum of the American Indian (Helena)

Situated in Helena, this museum showcases an extensive collection of Native American art, artifacts, and historical exhibits. It provides insights into the diverse tribes of Montana and their cultural contributions. With permanent exhibits focusing on indigenous life and cultural preservation, it’s a wonderful place to gain a deeper understanding of Native American traditions.

4. Apsáalooke (Crow) Cultural Center & Museum (Crow Agency)

The Apsáalooke (Crow) Cultural Center & Museum, located in Crow Agency, offers visitors a closer look at the history, traditions, and art of the Crow Nation. The museum has a rich collection of Crow artifacts, including clothing, tools, and weapons, as well as exhibits that explore the tribe’s history, ceremonies, and lifestyle. It’s an excellent place to learn directly from the Crow people about their heritage and traditions.

5. Flathead Lake’s Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (Pablo)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Nation offer visitors the chance to explore the rich cultural and historical legacy of the Salish, Pend d’Oreille, and Kootenai tribes in the Flathead Lake region. The Salish and Kootenai Cultural Center in Pablo provides exhibits, cultural programs, and events that highlight the tribes’ rich traditions, art, and connection to the land.

6. Blackfeet Heritage Center (Browning)

The Blackfeet Heritage Center in Browning is a key place for learning about the history and culture of the Blackfeet Nation. The center showcases exhibits on traditional Blackfeet crafts, art, and the history of the tribe. The Blackfeet people are deeply connected to the land, and visitors can learn about their relationship with Glacier National Park and the natural world.

7. The Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge (Fort Peck)

Named after famous Western artist Charles M. Russell, this refuge is located near Fort Peck and is home to the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. The area offers opportunities to learn about the history and culture of these tribes while enjoying the natural beauty of the land they once roamed. The Fort Peck Interpretive Center provides insights into the Native American cultures in the area through exhibits and cultural programs.

8. The Museum of the Rockies (Bozeman)

While primarily known for its dinosaur exhibits, the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman also houses an impressive collection of Native American artifacts. The museum’s Native American Exhibit showcases historical objects, including clothing, tools, and artwork that reflect the lives of indigenous peoples from the Northern Rockies and Great Plains.

These locations offer an array of learning experiences, from museums to historical sites, where you can connect with the rich cultural heritage of Montana’s Native American tribes. Whether through art, storytelling, or immersive experiences, these spots provide deep insights into the indigenous cultures that continue to shape the state.

