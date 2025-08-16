11 Indiana Town Names That’ll Make Your GPS Have an Existential Crisis

Indiana is home to some quirky and downright confusing town names that could send your GPS into a loop. Whether they’re tricky to pronounce or seem to defy all logic, these towns will have your navigation system questioning its purpose. Here are 11 Indiana town names that will give your GPS an existential crisis!

1. French Lick

This small town in southern Indiana is famous for its history and name. The name “French Lick” sounds like it’s straight out of a fairytale—especially when your GPS says, “Turn left onto French Lick Road.”

2. Greencastle

Located in central Indiana, “Greencastle” is surprisingly easy to say, but when you’re thinking about it, it’s a bit of a paradox. A “green” “castle”? What does that even mean?

3. Muncie

It’s one of Indiana’s more recognizable names, but GPS might get confused when you try to pronounce it. Do you say “MUN-see” or “MUN-say”? Either way, the GPS struggles.

4. Brazil

Located in western Indiana, this town’s name is no joke. Your GPS might have a mini identity crisis when you’re driving through a town named after a country… in the middle of the U.S.

5. Elkhart

While simple at first glance, Elkhart might throw you for a loop if you’re looking for an “elk” in the city limits. Is it a literal elk’s cart? Your GPS isn’t sure.

6. Fishers

Sure, it sounds simple, but saying “Fishers” multiple times in a row might make you question if it’s a singular or plural version of “fish.” Is there one fisher, or many fishers?

7. New Albany

There’s something about calling a place “New Albany” that makes you question: why is it new, and does it even resemble the original Albany? GPS would like an explanation.

8. Crawfordsville

This one just sounds long enough to make your GPS consider a “shortcut.” A town that long must be challenging to map out, and “Crawfordsville” isn’t easy to say either!

9. Seymour

Not the most confusing on paper, but Seymour always makes you wonder: “Is there another Seymour? And why is this one named after a person?”

10. Lafayette

This town’s French heritage might cause your GPS some hiccups. It knows how to pronounce it (LAH-fay-et), but if you’re not familiar with the town’s origins, it might confuse you while navigating!

11. Scipio

This tiny town in southern Indiana will surely make your GPS blink twice. Is it “SIP-ee-oh” or “SKEE-pee-oh”? Either way, your GPS is unsure and hopes you do it correctly.

These quirky Indiana towns are proof that sometimes, even technology has to take a moment to process where you’re headed! Next time you’re traveling through the Hoosier State, just remember that your GPS might need a little patience!

