Washington Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In Washington, as in many other states, the Right Turn on Red rule allows drivers to turn right at a red traffic light after coming to a complete stop. However, recent updates to the state’s traffic laws in 2025 have clarified some important aspects of this rule. Whether you’re a long-time Washington resident or a new driver, it’s crucial to understand these changes to stay compliant with the law and ensure safety on the roads. This article provides an overview of the 2025 updates and how they impact drivers.

What Is the Right Turn on Red Rule in Washington?

The Right Turn on Red rule in Washington allows drivers to make a right turn at a red light, but only after coming to a full stop and ensuring that it is safe to proceed. This means that before making the turn, you must stop at the marked stop line, crosswalk, or intersection, depending on where the stop line is positioned.

The 2025 update reiterates these basic rules but also includes clarifications to enhance safety, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

Key Changes in Washington’s 2025 Update:

Mandatory Complete Stop:

The updated rule reinforces that a complete stop is mandatory at every red light, even if you’re turning right. You must stop fully before turning, not just slow down. Failing to do so could result in penalties, including fines. Pedestrian and Cyclist Priority:

The 2025 update places a greater emphasis on pedestrian and cyclist safety. Drivers turning right on red must yield to pedestrians crossing the intersection and cyclists riding in bike lanes. This update ensures that right turns do not jeopardize the safety of vulnerable road users. If there are any pedestrians or cyclists in your path, you must wait until it’s safe to turn. Prohibited Right Turns on Red:

As part of the update, more intersections will have clear signage prohibiting right turns on red. These changes are aimed at improving safety, especially in areas with high foot traffic, near schools, or in locations with complex intersections. Always check for signs that explicitly state “No Turn on Red” before proceeding. Increased Fines for Violations:

The 2025 update also introduces increased fines for those caught violating the right turn on red rules, particularly when pedestrian or cyclist safety is compromised. If you fail to yield to a pedestrian or cyclist or if you do not come to a complete stop before turning, you could face heavier penalties, including higher fines. Clearer Guidance for Turn Areas:

The update clarifies that drivers must ensure their line of sight is clear before making a right turn on red. If your view is obstructed by another vehicle, parked cars, or any other objects, you should not make the turn until you have a clear view of the intersection and any oncoming pedestrians or cyclists.

When Can You Turn Right on Red in Washington?

You can turn right on red in Washington under these conditions:

After making a complete stop at the red light.

When there is no sign prohibiting the right turn on red.

When there are no pedestrians or cyclists crossing or entering your path.

When it is safe to make the turn, ensuring that you are not obstructing other vehicles or pedestrians.

Where Right Turn on Red May Be Restricted:

Right turns on red are not allowed at certain intersections, especially when there are signs explicitly stating “No Turn on Red”. These signs are often posted in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic, near schools, or where turning could cause traffic congestion. Be sure to always look for these signs before making any turn.

Penalties for Violating Right Turn on Red Rules:

Violating the right turn on red law in Washington can result in several penalties:

Fines: Drivers who fail to stop completely at a red light or fail to yield to pedestrians or cyclists can face fines.

Drivers who fail to stop completely at a red light or fail to yield to pedestrians or cyclists can face fines. Points on Your License: Accumulating points for traffic violations can increase your insurance premiums and even lead to a suspended license if you accumulate too many.

Accumulating points for traffic violations can increase your insurance premiums and even lead to a suspended license if you accumulate too many. Potential Accidents and Liability: If your failure to follow the rule leads to an accident, especially involving pedestrians or cyclists, you could be held liable for damages, and additional charges may apply.

Why This Update Matters:

The 2025 updates aim to make intersections safer for everyone, especially vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists. By reinforcing the importance of yielding and ensuring clearer guidelines for when right turns on red are permissible, Washington seeks to reduce accidents and improve traffic flow, while prioritizing safety.

The 2025 update to Washington’s Right Turn on Red rule makes clear that while turning right on red remains legal, it comes with heightened responsibilities to ensure safety. Make sure you come to a complete stop, yield to pedestrians and cyclists, and check for signage that may prohibit right turns on red. By following these rules, you’ll contribute to safer roads and avoid unnecessary penalties.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/transportation/right-turns-on-red-could-soon-be-limited-in-wa/

[2] https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/transportation/right-turns-on-red-now-banned-at-all-dc-intersections-but-enforcement-varies/3803868/

[3] https://app.leg.wa.gov/wac/default.aspx?cite=468-95-250

[4] https://komonews.com/news/local/right-turn-red-light-washington-state-house-bill-1582-proximity-certain-facilities-traffic-banned-prohibited-legislature-pedestrian-car-vehicle-collision-deadly-fatal-school-childcare-park-playground-recreation-library-transit-center-hospital-senior

[5] https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2023/feb/01/right-turns-at-red-lights-could-soon-be-banned-for/