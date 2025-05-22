Usa laws

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Alabama

by Jackson
Oak Hill, located in Wilcox County, holds the distinction of being the poorest town in Alabama. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Oak Hill had a population of just 14, making it not only the smallest incorporated town in the state but also the one with the lowest median household income. The median household income in Oak Hill is $9,286, which is dramatically lower than Alabama’s state median of $44,758. This figure highlights the significant economic challenges faced by this tiny rural community.

Oak Hill was incorporated in 1938 and has experienced a steady population decline over the decades, dropping from 159 residents in 1940 to just 14 in 2020. The town covers a total area of only 0.56 square miles, all of which is land, and sits at an elevation of 397 feet. The demographic makeup has shifted over time, but as of the 2020 census, the population was split roughly evenly between White and Black residents, with a small percentage identifying as another race.

The economic hardship in Oak Hill is underscored by its extremely low median income, which is less than a quarter of the state average. Despite this, the town’s small size and close-knit community have persisted, even as opportunities for economic growth remain limited. The town’s population is aging, and with so few residents, local services and amenities are minimal.

Oak Hill’s status as the poorest town in Alabama is a stark example of the rural poverty that persists in some parts of the state. Its challenges reflect broader issues faced by many small, rural communities across the United States, including population decline, limited economic opportunities, and an aging demographic.

