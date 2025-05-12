Oregon Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In Oregon, as of 2025, drivers are generally allowed to make a right turn at a red light unless a sign specifically prohibits it. The process is as follows:

Complete Stop Required: You must come to a complete stop at the red light before attempting your turn.

Yielding: After stopping, you must yield to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and to any oncoming traffic or bicycles that have the right of way.

No Turn if Prohibited: If there is a sign posted at the intersection stating “No Turn on Red,” you are not allowed to make the turn while the light is red.

Red Arrow Exception: In Oregon, you are permitted to turn right on a red arrow, unless a sign prohibits it. This differs from some other states, where a red arrow always prohibits a turn.

Turning Procedure

Approach the intersection and get as close as possible to the right curb or edge of the road.

Come to a complete stop at the marked stop line or before entering the crosswalk or intersection.

Look in all directions for pedestrians and oncoming traffic, including checking for bicycles in the bike lane.

If the way is clear and there is no sign prohibiting the maneuver, you may proceed with the right turn.

Special Situations

Dual Right Turn Lanes: If there are multiple right turn lanes, follow pavement markings and signage for your specific lane.

Yielding to U-Turns: At intersections where U-turns are allowed and controlled by a U-turn arrow, drivers turning right on red must yield to vehicles making U-turns.

Prohibited Locations: Some intersections, especially those with high pedestrian traffic or special hazards, may have signs that prohibit right turns on red.

Key Points from the 2025 Update

The fundamental rule allowing right turns on red remains unchanged in 2025.

Oregon still permits right turns on a red arrow unless a sign prohibits it, which is less restrictive than in some other states.

Always check for updated signage, as local jurisdictions may install new “No Turn on Red” signs at specific intersections for safety reasons.

Summary Table: Oregon Right Turn on Red Rule (2025)

Rule/Condition Allowed? Notes Right turn on steady red light Yes, after stop/yield Unless a sign prohibits Right turn on red arrow Yes, after stop/yield Unless a sign prohibits (Oregon is less restrictive) Right turn where sign prohibits No Obey posted signage Must yield to pedestrians/cyclists Yes Always yield before turning Must yield to U-turns (if allowed) Yes U-turning vehicles have right of way at certain intersections

Bottom Line:

In Oregon, as of 2025, you can turn right on red after stopping and yielding, unless a sign says otherwise. This applies even for red arrows, making Oregon’s rule more permissive than in many other states. Always check for signs and yield to pedestrians and cross traffic before turning.

SOURCE