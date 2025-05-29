License Renewal for Seniors in Nevada: What You Need to Know

Renewal Frequency and Age Requirements

Once you turn 65, Nevada requires you to renew your driver’s license every four years, compared to every eight years for younger drivers.

The expiration date is printed on your license, but it is your responsibility to renew on time—even if you do not receive a mailed reminder from the DMV.

Vision and Medical Testing

Vision Test:

All drivers age 70 and older must take a vision test at each renewal. This can be done at the DMV or by an eye doctor using a DMV-approved form.

All drivers age 70 and older must take a vision test at each renewal. This can be done at the DMV or by an eye doctor using a DMV-approved form. Medical Exams:

A medical exam is not routinely required, but the DMV may request one if there are concerns about your ability to drive safely (e.g., after certain accidents or if a family member or doctor raises concerns).

A medical exam is not routinely required, but the DMV may request one if there are concerns about your ability to drive safely (e.g., after certain accidents or if a family member or doctor raises concerns). Written and Road Tests:

Seniors are generally not required to take written or road tests unless there are medical concerns or a problematic driving history.

How You Can Renew

In Person:

Drivers over 70 must renew in person at least every other cycle, mainly so the DMV can conduct the required vision test and any necessary medical assessments.

Drivers over 70 must renew in person at least every other cycle, mainly so the DMV can conduct the required vision test and any necessary medical assessments. By Mail:

Seniors may be eligible to renew by mail if they completed their last renewal in person and have no new medical conditions. However, in-person renewal is required at least once every eight years.

Seniors may be eligible to renew by mail if they completed their last renewal in person and have no new medical conditions. However, in-person renewal is required at least once every eight years. Online:

Drivers age 71 and older are not eligible for online renewal.

Fees

Seniors (65 and older) pay a reduced renewal fee: $17.25 for a four-year license, compared to $22.50 for those under 65.

Possible Restrictions

The DMV can place restrictions on your license based on your vision or medical condition. Common restrictions include: Requiring glasses or contact lenses while driving Daylight-only driving Annual vision or medical exams



Reporting and Re-Evaluation

Family members or doctors concerned about a senior’s driving ability can request a DMV re-evaluation. The DMV may then require medical or vision exams and can impose restrictions or even revoke a license if necessary.

Quick Reference Table

Requirement Age 65+ Age 70+ Age 71+ Renewal frequency Every 4 years Every 4 years Every 4 years Vision test At renewal (if required) Required at every renewal Required at every renewal Written/road test If medically indicated If medically indicated If medically indicated Online renewal Possible (under 71) Not available Not available In-person renewal At least every 8 years At least every 8 years Required if last was by mail Mail renewal Possible (if last in-person) Possible (if last in-person) Possible (if last in-person) Fee (4-year renewal) $17.25 $17.25 $17.25

Bottom Line:

Nevada seniors must renew their driver’s licenses every four years, with mandatory vision tests starting at age 70. In-person renewal is required at least every other cycle, and online renewal is not available after age 71. The DMV may impose restrictions or require additional medical exams if there are safety concerns, but most seniors will not need to take written or road tests unless medically necessary. Seniors also benefit from reduced renewal fees.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/nevada-driving-laws-seniors-older-drivers.html

[2] https://blakefriedmanlaw.com/nevada-drivers-license-renewal-for-seniors-citizens/

[3] https://dmv.nv.gov/dlrenewal.htm

[4] https://jcogburnlaw.com/blog/nevada-drivers-license-renewal-for-senior-citizens-and-driving-laws-for-older-drivers/

[5] https://naqvilaw.com/everything-you-need-to-know-about-nevada-driving-laws-for-seniors-and-older-drivers/