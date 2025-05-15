License Renewal for Seniors in Louisiana: What You Need to Know

Drivers age 70 and older in Louisiana must renew their driver’s license in person every six years. Online and mail-in renewals are not permitted for this age group.

Vision Test

A vision test is required at each in-person renewal. This can be done for free at the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) or by submitting a Medical/Vision Form completed by an ophthalmologist or optometrist within 30 days of the renewal request.

Written and Road Tests

These tests are only required if there are signs of driver impairment. If the OMV has concerns about a senior’s ability to drive safely, they may require a written or road test as part of the renewal process.

License Restrictions

The OMV may impose restrictions based on medical or vision conditions, such as requiring corrective lenses while driving.

Reporting Concerns

Anyone familiar with a senior driver’s condition can file a Report of Driver Condition or Behavior if they believe the individual may be unsafe to drive. Doctors can also report medical or vision issues that could impact driving ability.

Disabled Parking Permits

Seniors with impaired mobility can apply for disabled parking placards or plates with certification from a licensed medical examiner.

Summary Table: Louisiana Senior License Renewal

Requirement Details Renewal Frequency Every 6 years, in person (age 70+) Vision Test Required at each renewal Written/Road Test Only if impairment suspected Online/Mail Renewal Not allowed for age 70+ Restrictions May require corrective lenses or other conditions Reporting Unsafe Drivers Allowed by family, doctors, or others

Key Takeaway:

Louisiana seniors age 70 and older must renew their license in person every six years and pass a vision test. Additional testing or restrictions may apply if there are concerns about driving safety.

SOURCE