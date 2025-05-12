Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in South Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

by Jackson
Published On:
Ding dong ditching-the act of ringing a doorbell and running away-is considered illegal in South Carolina. According to multiple sources, this prank can be classified as criminal trespass. If you are caught ding dong ditching, you could be charged with either disturbing the peace or trespassing.

Legal Consequences

  • Criminal Trespass: Entering someone’s property without permission, even briefly to ring a doorbell and run, can result in a criminal trespass charge.
  • Disturbing the Peace: If your actions cause a disturbance, you could also be charged under laws related to disturbing the peace.
  • Penalties: Conviction can lead to up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine.

Additional Notes

  • Repeated offenses or aggravating circumstances (such as causing fear or property damage) could result in more serious charges.
  • While some may view ding dong ditching as a harmless prank, South Carolina law treats it as a criminal act, and law enforcement may take it seriously, especially if homeowners feel threatened or disturbed.

Ding dong ditching is not just a prank in South Carolina-it is a criminal offense that can lead to legal trouble, including possible arrest, fines, or jail time if you are caught.

