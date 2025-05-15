Alabama Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Despite some headlines suggesting a “shocking new rule,” Alabama’s right turn on red law remains unchanged for 2025. Drivers are still permitted to turn right at a red light, but strict compliance with established safety steps is required.

Key Points of the Right Turn on Red Rule in Alabama:

Complete Stop Required:

Before making a right turn on red, you must come to a complete stop at the stop line, crosswalk, or before entering the intersection if no markings exist.

Before making a right turn on red, you must come to a complete stop at the stop line, crosswalk, or before entering the intersection if no markings exist.

Yield the right of way to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any oncoming vehicles or cyclists proceeding with a green light.

Yield the right of way to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any oncoming vehicles or cyclists proceeding with a green light.

If there is a posted sign stating “No Turn on Red,” you must wait for the green light before turning.

If there is a posted sign stating "No Turn on Red," you must wait for the green light before turning.

Only turn when the intersection is clear and it is safe to do so. Treat the maneuver like a stop sign-look for cross-traffic, left-turning vehicles, and cyclists before proceeding.

Summary Table: Alabama Right Turn on Red Rule (2025)

Step Requirement Stop Full stop before the crosswalk or stop line Yield To pedestrians, cyclists, and cross-traffic Signage Obey “No Turn on Red” signs Proceed Only when safe and clear

Safety Emphasis:

While the law allows right turns on red, Alabama officials stress the importance of patience and awareness at intersections. Accidents often occur when drivers fail to yield or check for pedestrians and cyclists. If in doubt, wait for the green light.

Bottom Line:

The core rule for right turns on red in Alabama has not changed in 2025: stop completely, yield to others, obey posted signs, and proceed only when safe.

