Here are 17 hilarious sayings you’ll only hear in California, capturing the unique vibe and slang from Northern to Southern California:

Hella – Means “very” or “a lot,” especially popular in Northern California.

“That concert was hella fun!” Gnarly – Originally surfer slang meaning “twisted,” now used for anything extreme, good or bad.

“Those waves are hella gnarly today.” Stoked – Excited or pumped up.

“I’m so stoked for the beach trip!” Sigalert – A traffic alert for major jams or accidents.

“There’s a sigalert on the 405, avoid it!” Ballin’ – Living large or being wealthy and cool.

“Look at him with that new car, he’s ballin’.” Bust – Something that’s a total failure or waste of time.

“That party was a bust.” Marinating – Just chilling or relaxing.

“I’m marinating at home this weekend.” The Industry – Refers to the film and TV business.

“She’s trying to make it in the industry.” Get in where you fit in – A cheeky excuse for cutting into traffic.

“I had to cut off three cars-get in where you fit in!” Dub – Slang for a $20 bill.

“Can you spot me a dub?” Spot – To lend or borrow money.

“Can you spot me for lunch?” Yadadamean – “You know what I mean?”

“That movie was awesome, yadadamean?” No “the” before freeway – Locals say “Take 101,” not “the 101.”

“Take 101 up to San Francisco.” Down – Being okay with something or agreeing.

“You down to hit the beach later?” Bro/Bruh/Brah – Casual terms for a friend or exclamation.

“What’s up, bruh?” Snagged – To get or grab something quickly.

“I snagged the last taco at the food truck.” Legit – Something real or authentic.

“That In-N-Out burger is legit.”

These sayings reflect California’s laid-back, surfer, and entertainment culture, peppered with regional twists from SoCal to NorCal.

