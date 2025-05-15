Here are 17 hilarious sayings you’ll only hear in California, capturing the unique vibe and slang from Northern to Southern California:
- Hella – Means “very” or “a lot,” especially popular in Northern California.
“That concert was hella fun!”
- Gnarly – Originally surfer slang meaning “twisted,” now used for anything extreme, good or bad.
“Those waves are hella gnarly today.”
- Stoked – Excited or pumped up.
“I’m so stoked for the beach trip!”
- Sigalert – A traffic alert for major jams or accidents.
“There’s a sigalert on the 405, avoid it!”
- Ballin’ – Living large or being wealthy and cool.
“Look at him with that new car, he’s ballin’.”
- Bust – Something that’s a total failure or waste of time.
“That party was a bust.”
- Marinating – Just chilling or relaxing.
“I’m marinating at home this weekend.”
- The Industry – Refers to the film and TV business.
“She’s trying to make it in the industry.”
- Get in where you fit in – A cheeky excuse for cutting into traffic.
“I had to cut off three cars-get in where you fit in!”
- Dub – Slang for a $20 bill.
“Can you spot me a dub?”
- Spot – To lend or borrow money.
“Can you spot me for lunch?”
- Yadadamean – “You know what I mean?”
“That movie was awesome, yadadamean?”
- No “the” before freeway – Locals say “Take 101,” not “the 101.”
“Take 101 up to San Francisco.”
- Down – Being okay with something or agreeing.
“You down to hit the beach later?”
- Bro/Bruh/Brah – Casual terms for a friend or exclamation.
“What’s up, bruh?”
- Snagged – To get or grab something quickly.
“I snagged the last taco at the food truck.”
- Legit – Something real or authentic.
“That In-N-Out burger is legit.”
These sayings reflect California’s laid-back, surfer, and entertainment culture, peppered with regional twists from SoCal to NorCal.