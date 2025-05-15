Usa laws

17 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in California

Here are 17 hilarious sayings you’ll only hear in California, capturing the unique vibe and slang from Northern to Southern California:

  1. Hella – Means “very” or “a lot,” especially popular in Northern California.
    “That concert was hella fun!”
  2. Gnarly – Originally surfer slang meaning “twisted,” now used for anything extreme, good or bad.
    “Those waves are hella gnarly today.”
  3. Stoked – Excited or pumped up.
    “I’m so stoked for the beach trip!”
  4. Sigalert – A traffic alert for major jams or accidents.
    “There’s a sigalert on the 405, avoid it!”
  5. Ballin’ – Living large or being wealthy and cool.
    “Look at him with that new car, he’s ballin’.”
  6. Bust – Something that’s a total failure or waste of time.
    “That party was a bust.”
  7. Marinating – Just chilling or relaxing.
    “I’m marinating at home this weekend.”
  8. The Industry – Refers to the film and TV business.
    “She’s trying to make it in the industry.”
  9. Get in where you fit in – A cheeky excuse for cutting into traffic.
    “I had to cut off three cars-get in where you fit in!”
  10. Dub – Slang for a $20 bill.
    “Can you spot me a dub?”
  11. Spot – To lend or borrow money.
    “Can you spot me for lunch?”
  12. Yadadamean – “You know what I mean?”
    “That movie was awesome, yadadamean?”
  13. No “the” before freeway – Locals say “Take 101,” not “the 101.”
    “Take 101 up to San Francisco.”
  14. Down – Being okay with something or agreeing.
    “You down to hit the beach later?”
  15. Bro/Bruh/Brah – Casual terms for a friend or exclamation.
    “What’s up, bruh?”
  16. Snagged – To get or grab something quickly.
    “I snagged the last taco at the food truck.”
  17. Legit – Something real or authentic.
    “That In-N-Out burger is legit.”

These sayings reflect California’s laid-back, surfer, and entertainment culture, peppered with regional twists from SoCal to NorCal.

