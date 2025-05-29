Walmart to Open 6 New Stores by September as Part of Major U.S. Expansion Plan

Walmart, one of America’s biggest retail chains, is getting ready to open six new stores between June and September 2025. These new openings are part of a much larger plan to build or upgrade more than 150 stores across the country over the next five years.

New Walmart Stores Opening Soon

Walmart confirmed that six of its upcoming stores are opening soon, starting next month. These include a mix of Neighborhood Markets and Supercenters in several states, including Alabama, California, Florida, and Utah.

Here are the confirmed store openings and their scheduled launch dates:

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 8600 Hwy 69, Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Mid-June

Walmart Supercenter Conversion – 600 Showers Dr., Mountain View, California – July

Walmart Supercenter – 9399 North Spring Run Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah – August

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 6275 US-90, Milton, Florida – August

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 4239 Berryhill Road, Pace, Florida – September

These openings are part of the first wave of Walmart’s bigger plan, which includes 10 new stores expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The opening dates for the remaining four stores have not yet been announced.

A Long-Term Expansion Plan

Walmart President and CEO John Furner recently shared that the company plans to build or convert more than 150 stores over five years. At the same time, Walmart will continue remodeling its existing stores.

Furner said these changes will bring jobs, better services, and modern store features to local communities. “These efforts represent millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies, and tax revenue,” he said, “and they’ll help us reach and serve even more customers.”

Store Remodels Across the U.S.

Walmart has also been remodeling many of its current stores. Around 650 locations in 47 states and Puerto Rico are being updated. Of those, 117 stores were already redesigned and reopened last November.

These remodels include better layouts, updated technology, expanded product selection, and a more modern shopping experience for customers.

What’s Changing at Sam’s Club?

Walmart’s warehouse chain, Sam’s Club, is also going through changes—but not all shoppers are happy. The company is testing a new checkout system that relies heavily on its “Scan & Go” feature.

Instead of going to traditional registers, customers must scan items using the app as they shop and then go through AI scanners before leaving the store.

Many long-time members have voiced frustration with the shift. Some say they may cancel their memberships over the change, claiming it removes all human customer service.

One shopper commented online, “You have to use the app and scan your stuff and pay online. They check if you missed anything. No customer service anymore!”

Walmart’s expansion is great news for many communities, bringing new jobs, updated shopping experiences, and more access to everyday essentials. However, not all changes have been welcomed—especially at Sam’s Club, where the move toward digital-only checkout is sparking backlash. Still, with six new store openings set for the coming months and more on the way, Walmart shows no signs of slowing down as it aims to stay ahead in the competitive retail industry.

SOURCE