A man is facing fresh charges in Sullivan’s Island hit-and-run that injured three people

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Justin Collin Adams, 36, has been hit with additional charges after allegedly assaulting multiple children and an adult on Sullivan’s Island earlier this month.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Adams is now charged with three counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Previously, Adams faced three counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault and battery related to the May 1 incident.

According to Sgt. Matt Storen of the Isle of Palms Police Department, Adams targeted and struck three people — including an adult and two children — near Sunrise Presbyterian Church. After the attack, he fled the scene and was found hours later hiding in a nearby boat.

Adams remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

