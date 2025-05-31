Uncategorized

A man is facing fresh charges in Sullivan’s Island hit-and-run that injured three people

by Clarke
Published On:
A man is facing fresh charges in Sullivan's Island hit-and-run that injured three people

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Justin Collin Adams, 36, has been hit with additional charges after allegedly assaulting multiple children and an adult on Sullivan’s Island earlier this month.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Adams is now charged with three counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Previously, Adams faced three counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault and battery related to the May 1 incident.

According to Sgt. Matt Storen of the Isle of Palms Police Department, Adams targeted and struck three people — including an adult and two children — near Sunrise Presbyterian Church. After the attack, he fled the scene and was found hours later hiding in a nearby boat.

Adams remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

Walmart to Open 6 New Stores by September as Part of Major U.S. Expansion Plan

Walmart to Open 6 New Stores by September as Part of Major U.S. Expansion Plan

Denied': Trump assassination attempt defendant receives no assistance from MAGA-hero Judge Cannon in move to dismiss two charges of federal indictment

Denied’: Trump assassination attempt defendant receives no assistance from MAGA-hero Judge Cannon in move to dismiss two charges of federal indictment

‘Jumping to violence’: Homeowner opens fire on men selling solar panels door-to-door, cops say

‘Jumping to violence’: Homeowner opens fire on men selling solar panels door-to-door, cops say

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Minnesota? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Minnesota? Here’s What the Law Says

Hanahan Man Wins $75,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Hanahan Man Wins $75,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Charleston Boy’s Letter to Late Pope Francis Becomes a Family’s Miracle Story

Charleston Boy’s Letter to Late Pope Francis Becomes a Family’s Miracle Story

Leave a Comment