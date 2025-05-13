Thousands are raised for animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

Even a little rain couldn’t stop the fourth Annual Animals, Art and Automobiles fundraiser from making a big impact on Charleston’s animal rescue community. Held on Sunday, this heartwarming event featured adoptable dogs, art displays, and classic cars, bringing together Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Dorchester Paws, and other local organizations with a shared mission — to find loving homes for animals and raise much-needed funds.

Online Auction Helps Raise Over $5,000

Thanks to a creative online silent auction, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary was able to raise more than $5,000 to support its 150 dogs and 50 cats. Mike Gibbons, Director of Development at Hallie Hill, shared how going digital made a big difference, especially for those unable to attend in person due to the weather.

“We opened the silent auction online about a week early. That really helped people who couldn’t make it out because of the rain. It was a big plus,” said Gibbons.

Dorchester Paws Promotes Fostering and Doggie Dates

Dorchester Paws joined the event with several adorable puppies and dogs looking for forever homes. But their message wasn’t just about adoption — they highlighted the importance of fostering and doggie date programs.

Volunteer Coordinator Isabelle McGrath explained that while the shelter can house around 115 cats and 75 dogs, they often care for up to 400 animals at once, many of which rely on fosters.

“Fosters are our backbone,” she said. “We’re so lucky to have them, and we’re always looking for more.”

Doggie dates, where people can take a shelter dog out for a few hours, are also part of the effort. It helps the animals get socialized, exercised, and seen — which often leads to quicker adoptions.

Adoption Events Offer Socialization and Hope

One of the key goals of the event was to give animals a break from shelter life. Adoption events like this are more than just fun outings — they play a vital role in making animals more adoptable. Even a few hours away from a kennel helps improve their mental and physical health.

“Any minute out of their kennel is a win,” McGrath added. “It helps their health and also increases their chances of getting adopted.”

Working Together as One Animal Rescue Community

Mike Gibbons made it clear that the event was not just about Hallie Hill — it was about supporting all animal shelters in the Charleston area.

“We all see ourselves as one big community. Whether someone adopts from us or from another shelter, it’s a win. That’s what really matters,” he said.

With support from sponsors, volunteers, and visitors, the event was not just a fundraiser — it was a reminder of what can be achieved when people come together for a cause. The money raised will help provide food, medical care, and safe shelter for animals in need.

The Animals, Art and Automobiles event showed the power of community, even in rainy weather. With over $5,000 raised, many adoptable pets showcased, and local shelters uniting for one purpose, the day was a success for Charleston’s animal rescue community. Events like these offer more than just donations — they create a path for animals to find loving homes.

