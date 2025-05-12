The 54th Annual Charleston Greek Festival celebrates culture with the community

Despite the rainy weekend forecast, the 54th Annual Greek Festival in Charleston successfully welcomed crowds from Friday through Sunday, offering a unique cultural experience for attendees. The festival, held at the Greek Orthodox Church on Race Street, provided an opportunity for locals to immerse themselves in Greek culture through music, dance, food, and much more.

A Taste of Greek Culture

One of the highlights of the festival is the chance to explore the beautiful Greek Orthodox Church, which opens its doors to visitors. Outside, festival-goers enjoyed traditional Greek music and vibrant dance performances. Food lovers were treated to a wide variety of delicious Greek dishes, from classic gyros to sweet Greek pastries.

Sophia Psillos, a dedicated member of the Greek Orthodox Church, expressed her excitement about the festival. “I’ve been working the festival for years. I’m in the ID booth, so I get to see everybody. I’m the one screaming, ‘If you want wine or beer, come over here!’” she said with a laugh.

Greek Food and Desserts

The food offerings at the festival were a major draw, with numerous tents featuring Greek favorites such as gyros and desserts. For those dining indoors, there were traditional dishes like moussaka, pastichio, and dolmades. A fan favorite, however, were the loukoumades—Greek doughnuts that were served fresh. “Loukoumades is the big thing, Greek doughnuts,” Psillos explained. Last year, volunteers fried a staggering 38,000 loukoumades, and the machine used to make them churns out about 350 doughnut holes per batch.

Dancing and Entertainment

Despite the rainy weather, dancers kept the festival’s energy high by performing in their street clothes, as the traditional costumes are carefully hand-made and can be damaged by rain. “We just have a great time, and the kids are amazing dancers,” Psillos said. “They win awards, and they do it for the joy and just to share our culture with everybody.”

Festival Hours and Admission

The festival continued until 9 p.m. on Saturday and ran until 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is open to everyone, with an entrance fee of just $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children. All proceeds from the festival go toward supporting the church’s ministry.

“I always invite all my friends and tell them to come and be Greek for a day, OPA!” Psillos added, sharing the festive spirit that defines the event.

