Tapio School of Dance and Gymnastics Celebrates Success with Stretching

In the early 1950s, Johanna Runey Tapio began teaching dance to neighborhood children on the front porch of her Sullivan’s Island home. What started as a passion for dancing quickly grew into a thriving business, and in 1956, Johanna’s School of Dance was born. The porch that once served as her classroom became the foundation of a legacy, and over the decades, Johanna’s dream has blossomed into the beloved Tapio School of Dance & Gymnastics that we know today.

A Family Affair: Generations of Leadership

Almost 70 years later, Johanna’s family continues to carry the torch. In 1979, Johanna’s daughter, Susan Breland, and her husband, Steve Breland, took over running the Mount Pleasant location. Now, the next generation is involved, with three of Susan and Steve’s children—Stevie, Callie, and Jenna—playing an integral role in the studio’s leadership. However, the Tapio family is much larger than just these few names. The studio has thrived thanks to multiple generations of dancers, teachers, staff members, and families who’ve all found a home there.

While the world around the Tapio family has changed, the core values of the studio have remained steadfast. The focus is still on helping kids grow, not just in dance and gymnastics, but in life. The studio creates a space where every family feels like they belong.

The Challenge and Joy of Working with Family

Running a business with your family can be challenging, but for the Tapio team, it’s a joy. Callie shared, “People don’t understand how we can do it. But we love being around each other, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.” The family’s workdays often extend into weekends, with family gatherings blending seamlessly into work talk. “Sunday beach days often include coworkers,” Callie continued, “and dance and gymnastics talk sneaks into family dinners. But it feels natural because we love what we do.”

For Susan, the priority is always building confidence. “We focus on confidence first,” she explained. “The kids who struggle at first often grow the most. We want every child to see their value, even if they don’t see it in themselves yet. Some of my favorite memories have come from helping a shy kid find their strength.” This commitment to fostering personal growth is one of the reasons families view Tapio as a second home.

A Foundation Built on Connection

Tapio School of Dance & Gymnastics has navigated many challenges over the years, but the strong foundation built on connection, growth, and trust has helped it endure. Mount Pleasant has grown significantly since Susan was a child, and now, many families are moving to the area looking for a place to call home. Susan loves that Tapio can provide that safe, welcoming space. Parents know their kids are not only being taught dance and gymnastics but are also being nurtured and supported. Some kids remain at Tapio for over a decade, growing up alongside the family and staff.

Next year, Tapio will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a special recital featuring dancers and gymnasts from multiple generations. The event will showcase the studio’s legacy, with family members and former students performing together under one roof.

A Personal Touch, Not Competition

For Stevie, the highlight of working at Tapio is seeing kids grow and the responsibility that comes with being part of their journeys. “I started helping with day camp when I was 13 or 14—I even got to teach my younger siblings,” Stevie said. “It’s amazing to be part of these big moments for kids and their parents. That’s a huge responsibility, and I take it very seriously.”

The studio itself has evolved, expanding to offer competitive and recreational dance, gymnastics, after-school care, and summer programs. Despite this growth, Tapio remains focused on connection rather than competition. “You can’t win every time,” Susan said. “And that’s not what it’s about. We want kids to learn how to handle all of it—the wins and the losses. That’s where the real lessons are.”

The Tapio philosophy has always emphasized progress over perfection. Helping children grow—not just perform—is the main goal. This focus on development, rather than outward success, has been key to the studio’s long-term success. Longtime staff members, who have become like family, contribute greatly to the studio’s success. “We couldn’t do this without them,” Jenna said. “They are family too. Whether it’s a blood relation or not.”

Looking Forward to the Future

The Tapio family’s hard work and dedication have kept the studio strong for nearly seven decades, and they’re looking toward an even brighter future. Plans are underway to open a second location in 2026. Tapio School of Dance & Gymnastics, which began as a small community dance school, is now a full-service studio that will continue to grow and serve the community for generations to come.

The Tapio family has built more than just a business; they’ve created a place where everyone belongs. Whether you’re related by blood or not, there’s a sense of family at Tapio that has kept them going strong for nearly 70 years and will carry them forward for many more to come.

