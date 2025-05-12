Over 460 graduates get their diplomas at Charleston Southern’s spring commencement

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Southern University (CSU) celebrated its Spring commencement this week, awarding more than 460 diplomas during five ceremonies. The event was a significant milestone for students, as they prepared to embark on new journeys after completing their academic programs.

Inspiring Speeches from Notable Figures

Dr. Michael Bryant, CSU’s vice president for strategic planning, faith integration, and Christian leadership, addressed the graduate students during their ceremony. He reminded the graduates of the significance of their achievements, urging them not to get caught up in worldly status. “Consider this fact; only a small percentage of people in the United States hold the status you have obtained. As of 2025, only about 10% of all adults hold a master’s degree, and only about 3.3% hold a doctoral or professional degree,” Dr. Bryant said. He encouraged them to use their educational accomplishments to fulfill God’s purposes, serving others wherever they go.

Ashley Teasdel, a 2005 CSU graduate and the current deputy secretary of commerce for the state of South Carolina, gave the commencement speech at the undergraduate ceremonies. She expressed her gratitude for CSU’s impact on her life. “What a joy and profound honor to stand before you today—to be asked to deliver a commencement address, especially at the university that grounded me,” said Teasdel. She also drew inspiration from the Bible, referencing the story of Esther, who was placed in a position of influence unexpectedly. Teasdel highlighted the importance of perseverance and adaptability, describing the college experience as a “masterclass in adaptability.”

A Special Milestone: Chris Singleton’s Return

One of the most poignant moments of the ceremony came when Chris Singleton, a graduate in 2025, received his bachelor’s degree. Singleton, who was a student-athlete at CSU nearly 10 years ago, had his life altered when his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was tragically killed in the Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre. Despite the devastating loss, Singleton went on to pursue a professional baseball career and is now a motivational speaker. He returned to CSU as an online student to complete his degree, a journey that symbolizes perseverance and determination.

This year’s commencement at Charleston Southern University was a celebration of achievement, resilience, and the profound impact education can have on individuals. With encouraging words from Dr. Michael Bryant and Ashley Teasdel, as well as the inspiring story of Chris Singleton, the graduates are ready to step into the world with new knowledge, purpose, and a drive to make a difference.

