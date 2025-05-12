Alex Brener, Carolina One Real Estate: Locking in Luxury

Alex Brener is a seasoned real estate agent specializing in luxury single-family homes. With a background in business from Elon University’s Love School of Business, he started his career in real estate during the challenging times of the 2008 recession. His journey has taken him from building homes in North Carolina to returning to Charleston, where he continues to thrive in the real estate industry while balancing family life. Brener’s personal and professional story is a testament to the importance of community, faith, and a deep understanding of what it means to create a home for families.

Early Beginnings in Real Estate

After graduating from Elon University in Greensboro, North Carolina, Alex Brener dove headfirst into the real estate market. During the 2008 recession, he took on the challenge of building over 200 single-family homes and flipping houses throughout North Carolina. This experience helped him gain valuable skills and insights into the real estate market. Eventually, Brener expanded his career by purchasing and scaling a retail franchise, but he soon realized he missed the personal connections that real estate offered.

Returning to Charleston: A New Chapter

When Brener’s two children were born, he decided to move back to Charleston, the city that had always felt like home. Here, he obtained his real estate license and began his journey in the Charleston real estate market. Since then, he has been a top agent, helping families find their dream homes in this bustling yet intimate city. Brener’s plan for the future includes diving back into construction and building investment properties while continuing his work in real estate.

Balancing Family and Work: The “Organized Chaos”

For Brener, achieving work-life balance is a constant juggling act. He refers to it as “organized chaos,” acknowledging that even the best-laid plans can go awry. Parenting is often like putting out fires, and real estate can feel the same when you let your guard down. Despite this, Brener finds peace in the grounding force of spending time with his family and holding onto his faith. Faith-based ideologies help him maintain stability in the midst of the ever-present chaos of both work and family life.

Building Strong Connections with Clients

Having a family of his own gives Brener a unique perspective on the importance of a home. He understands that his clients are not just looking for a house; they want a space where their family can feel safe, make memories, and build a life together. Brener’s approach is personal—he takes the time to meet his clients one-on-one and get to know them on a deeper level to find the perfect home for them. Unlike the retail world, real estate allows Brener to form strong, meaningful relationships while also ensuring his clients find a house that will truly feel like home.

The Charm of Charleston

Charleston, with its strong sense of community and rich history, offers the perfect environment for building lasting connections. The city may be full of opportunities, but it also encourages a sense of anonymity that is rare in large urban centers. Neighbors, friends, and families are all interconnected, sharing the same experiences of traffic, beaches, and daily life. This shared connection gives Charleston its unique charm and stability. For Brener, this makes it the perfect place to work and raise a family.

Alex Brener’s journey in real estate is not just about buying and selling homes—it’s about building connections, understanding the needs of families, and finding the perfect spaces for them to create lasting memories. His return to Charleston allowed him to pursue his passion for real estate while maintaining a strong family foundation. Through his faith, work-life balance, and personalized approach to real estate, Brener continues to help clients find their dream homes, proving that family and community are at the heart of everything he does.

