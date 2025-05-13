A Boeing grant is obtained by Lowcountry Food Bank to improve South Carolina’s food security

The Lowcountry Food Bank has received a major financial boost from The Boeing Company, helping expand efforts to fight hunger in rural areas across coastal South Carolina. This partnership is set to make a big difference in the lives of children, seniors, veterans, and families by increasing access to healthy, locally sourced food.

110,000 Pounds of Nutritious Food on the Way

Thanks to Boeing’s grant, the Lowcountry Food Bank will now be able to purchase and distribute over 110,000 pounds of nutritious, local food from area farmers. These fresh, healthy foods will reach people in need throughout rural and underserved communities in coastal South Carolina.

The initiative also aims to grow the number of local food producers by 20%, creating a stronger connection between local farms and food-insecure families. This not only helps people in need but also supports small-scale local farmers and strengthens the region’s food system.

School Markets Help Kids and Families Eat Well

Beyond helping the general population, Boeing’s support also extends to Lowcountry Food Bank’s child feeding programs. These include School Markets — food pantries set up directly inside schools. The grant will provide over 36,000 pounds of shelf-stable and fresh food to stock these pantries.

By placing the markets in schools, the food bank removes common barriers like transportation and high grocery costs, making it easier for families to get what they need without added stress. Parents don’t have to travel far or worry about affording basic food items, and children can stay focused and nourished during the school day.

A Stronger, More Resilient Community

Boeing’s involvement goes beyond just writing a check. Lindsay Leonard, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement, shared the company’s mission in a statement:

“We’re proud to partner with Lowcountry Food Bank to help strengthen our local food systems. Supporting our neighbors and local producers is essential to building a healthier, more resilient community. Together, we’re making sure families across coastal South Carolina have access to the nutritious food they need to lead healthy and active lives.”

The partnership between Boeing and the Lowcountry Food Bank is about more than just meals — it’s about building a better, healthier future for South Carolina communities. With 110,000 pounds of food ready to be delivered, school pantries filled with essential supplies, and new opportunities for local farmers, this grant is set to create lasting positive change in the region.

