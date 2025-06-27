The purpose of the food truck rodeo is to promote local businesses and foster community cohesion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Looking for a fun way to enjoy the afternoon while supporting local businesses? Greater Goodwill AME Church in Mount Pleasant will host its highly anticipated Food Truck Rodeo on Thursday, offering a community gathering full of delicious food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

A Community Event to Enjoy and Support Local Businesses

The Food Truck Rodeo aims to bring the community together while showcasing local food vendors. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options from a gathering of food trucks that will be on-site to satisfy all tastes.

In addition to the great food, the event will feature a kids’ zone complete with a jump castle, providing entertainment for the little ones. For those looking for fresh, local produce, Freeman Farms will also be there, offering a selection of farm-fresh items.

Strengthening Community Bonds

Pastor Clinton McPherson, who is committed to making Greater Goodwill AME Church a pillar in the neighborhood, shared his thoughts on the event: “One of my goals is for our church to continue to serve as a true pillar in the neighborhood, actively bringing everyone east of the Cooper River together through meaningful community engagement. This Food Truck Rodeo is the perfect event to do just that – it’s about sharing good food, making connections, and strengthening the bonds within our community.”

Event Details

The Food Truck Rodeo will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greater Goodwill AME Church, located at 2818 N Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit back, relax, and enjoy the evening.

Come for the food, stay for the fun, and enjoy a great time with neighbors and friends!

