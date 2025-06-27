On Fridays, a Charleston group starts economic boycotts

A new nationwide initiative, called Fasting Fridays, entered its second week as a coalition of Charleston-area activists launched the boycott to combat White supremacy. The movement encourages individuals across the United States to withhold spending money every Friday, calling it a “fast” from participating in consumerism.

The Motivation Behind Fasting Fridays

The group behind this effort, which includes faith and community leaders, political organizations, and grassroots activists, aims to challenge the systemic issues they argue are caused by White supremacy. According to the Rev. Charles Heyward, co-chair of the national Everyday People movement, the boycott is a response to the ongoing harm caused by White supremacist policies. “Every day, White supremacists kidnap everyday people who also happen to be immigrants,” said Heyward. He also highlighted how these policies threaten the health and survival of people worldwide by neglecting the land and resources that sustain us.

Heyward, who is also the pastor of Edisto Presbyterian Church, elaborated that these actions aim to address critical issues, such as immigration, economic injustice, environmental destruction, and more. The movement’s call to action is built on a long history of using economic pressure, such as boycotts, to demand change.

A Collective Effort

Fasting Fridays was launched on the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, which claimed the lives of nine church members. The initiative is backed by 15 different groups, including political and grassroots organizations. The Rev. Adam Shoemaker, co-chair of the Everyday People movement and pastor of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, expressed the frustration fueling the boycott, saying, “We’ve had enough.”

Shoemaker emphasized that while everyday people may not have the wealth of those in power, their collective action can make a difference. “Our money matters, and we’ll withhold it every Friday until we no longer smart under the uneven and brutal rule of white supremacists anywhere on this land.”

Key Demands and Benchmarks

The boycott’s demands cover a wide range of issues, with 10 key benchmarks aimed at the federal government. These include demands for progress in areas such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), reproductive rights, trans health and safety, immigration, policing, disability justice, education, economic justice, Palestine, and environmental issues.

The Impact of Collective Action

As Fasting Fridays continues, its organizers believe that collective, everyday action can pressure both businesses and policymakers to address systemic racism and other injustices. By withholding money every Friday, participants are sending a clear message about the power of economic boycotts in driving change.

