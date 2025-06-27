Seabrook island

For renovations, Bees Ferry Landfill will be temporarily closed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – The Bees Ferry Landfill will be temporarily closed this Friday and Saturday for important road improvements. Charleston County officials announced that crews will be working on the facility’s primary access road, which is heavily used by commercial haulers and county crews.

Road Improvements for Better Accessibility

The project will involve grading and paving the dirt road to improve access, reduce vehicle damage, and ensure that the road remains functional even during heavy rainfall. These upgrades are designed to enhance the overall ease of use and reliability of the landfill’s primary access route.

The landfill will close at noon on Friday and will remain closed through all of Saturday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday, June 30.

Convenience Centers Remain Open

While the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed for the weekend, the county’s convenience centers will remain open for residents to dispose of waste. The closure does not impact the availability of these centers for citizen use.

