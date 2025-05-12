Carnes Crossroads launches an agricultural community

The Carnes Crossroads community in Goose Creek, S.C., marked the opening of its new agrihood-style development on Saturday. This unique community is designed with sustainability and connection in mind, blending residential living with agriculture to offer a healthier and more community-focused lifestyle.

A Focus on Sustainability and Local Agriculture

At the heart of the Carnes Crossroads development is a large-scale working farm that provides residents with fresh, farm-to-table products just minutes from their homes. The farm is a central feature of the neighborhood, promoting local agriculture while ensuring residents have easy access to healthy, locally grown food.

Carmen Eldridge, co-owner of Convivial Foodscapes, highlighted the broader mission of the development. She emphasized that the initiative is not just about growing food, but about fostering a deeper connection to food and community. “Carnes Crossroads gives people a unique opportunity to get to know where food comes from,” Eldridge said. “They also get to meet their farmers. Another cool aspect is how it builds community, so people can come here, meet their neighbors, share recipes, and things like that.”

Wellness and Outdoor Recreation

Carnes Crossroads isn’t just about farming. The community also emphasizes wellness and outdoor recreation with a variety of amenities designed to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. Among these is a nine-mile trail system for walking and biking, a children’s garden, and other outdoor spaces for relaxation and recreation.

Regional President of Freehold Communities, Gerrit Albert, praised the innovative approach to residential planning. “Very few understand how to bring agriculture into a community,” Albert said. “That’s what makes this place so special. You can take lettuce from our farm, pick up a steak from a local proprietor, and have dinner tonight based on our farm.”

Inspiring Eco-Conscious Living

While the farm is primarily intended for the residents of Carnes Crossroads, Albert hopes the development will inspire a wider movement toward eco-conscious living. “We are just so thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of the new amenities here at Carnes,” Albert said. “It’s introducing an agrihood concept not only to Charleston, but really to South Carolina.”

To foster further engagement with the broader community, Carnes Crossroads plans to host a monthly farmers market and public tours, inviting everyone to experience the agrihood firsthand.

