An elementary school in Charleston gets dogs that can be adopted from Pet Helpers

In a heartwarming gesture to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, Pet Helpers visited Springfield Elementary School in Charleston with a group of adoptable dogs. The visit, held on Monday afternoon, brought joy, relaxation, and a much-needed break to teachers as they manage the pressures of the 2024–2025 school year.

Puppy Breaks to Ease Teacher Stress

The initiative was part of a larger effort to support mental health in schools. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., teachers had the chance to take “puppy breaks” — brief moments of interaction with friendly, adoptable dogs. These short breaks are known to boost serotonin levels, reduce stress, and improve overall emotional well-being.

Bringing dogs to schools isn’t new for Pet Helpers. The organization has previously helped students manage stress by offering therapy dog visits during exam weeks. This time, they turned their attention to educators, recognising the heavy workload and emotional challenges teachers often face.

Community Love Through Wagging Tails

The event was not just about cuddles and play — it was also a way for the community to show appreciation to its educators. The visit created plenty of heartwarming moments, photo opportunities, and even the possibility of a few surprise adoptions.

Melissa Susko, Executive Director of Pet Helpers, said their goal was simple but meaningful:

“If we can bring a smile to someone’s day, even better. We love giving back to the community that supports us, and sometimes all it takes is one wagging tail to turn a tough day around.”

Highlights from the Pet Helpers Visit

The visit offered a mix of emotional and educational value, including:

Adoptable Dogs on Campus: The furry visitors weren’t just for fun — they were looking for forever homes.

Teacher Appreciation Focus: The event was thoughtfully timed to align with Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrating the hard work of educators.

Mental Health Support: With ongoing challenges in education, initiatives like this show how emotional support animals can play a role in wellness.

Great Media Moments: The visit created engaging visuals and meaningful interviews, perfect for spreading joy across the community.

This special event at Springfield Elementary highlighted how simple, thoughtful acts — like bringing dogs into schools — can make a real difference. With rising stress levels in the education sector, these kinds of community-driven efforts offer both relief and recognition. Pet Helpers once again reminded us that support doesn’t always come in words — sometimes, it comes with paws, wagging tails, and a lot of love.

