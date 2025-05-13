An cop from North Charleston will be given the “Lifesaving Award” for assisting someone during a mental health crisis

In a proud moment for the North Charleston Police Department, Sgt. Diego Lizarazo is being recognised with the department’s Lifesaving Award for his brave and compassionate action in saving a man’s life on the Ashley Phosphate Road/I-26 overpass last month. His quick thinking and calm response during a mental health crisis showed the power of empathy and action in difficult moments.

A Life-Saving Act on the Overpass

The incident, caught on dash camera footage, showed Sgt. Lizarazo arriving at the scene of a mental health emergency. Instead of rushing in, he chose to listen first, showing care and understanding. His words after the event reflect his thoughtful approach:

“This reminded me that listening without judgment, offering support, and taking action was what I needed to do to help this individual,” said Sgt. Lizarazo.

His actions that day made a real difference — saving a life and showing the importance of mental health awareness in everyday policing.

Department Ceremony Highlights Community and New Recruits

The Lifesaving Award will be presented during a special ceremony hosted by Chief Ron Camacho on Monday at 10 a.m. The event also marks the swearing-in of seven new officers joining the North Charleston Police Department.

Alongside this, the department will honour the Spanish-speaking officers and civilians who played a key role in educating the public through the Citizens Police Academy class. Their contribution helps bridge the gap between the police and the community, especially in multicultural areas.

Mental Health Support is Always Available

This story also brings attention to mental health support, especially during difficult times. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Just dial 988 from any phone. All calls are free and confidential.

Sgt. Diego Lizarazo’s recognition is a reminder that compassion, patience, and care are key to effective policing. As the department welcomes new officers and celebrates community involvement, this event highlights the value of strong relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve. It’s not just about law and order — it’s also about humanity and help in times of need.

