Why Kentucky Is Ranked the Worst State to Retire In

Choosing where to retire is just as important as deciding when to retire. While many people dream of relaxing and enjoying life after years of hard work, your experience in retirement can vary greatly depending on where you live.

A recent study by WalletHub reveals that one state—Kentucky—is currently the worst state to retire in the U.S. Based on affordability, healthcare, and quality of life, the Bluegrass State scored the lowest among all 50 states, raising red flags for retirees considering relocating there.

What the WalletHub Study Found

WalletHub’s study used over 47 key factors to rank each state for retirement. These factors were divided into three main categories:

Affordability

Quality of Life

Healthcare

Each factor was weighted based on how likely it is to affect daily life for seniors. Kentucky scored only 38.8 out of 100, placing it dead last in the national ranking.

Affordability: A Mixed Bag

On paper, Kentucky seems affordable. According to RentCafe, the average annual cost of living in the state is just over $40,000, which is 8% lower than the national average.

Housing is significantly cheaper than in many parts of the U.S., but those savings are partly offset by higher utility and transportation costs. Additionally, WalletHub noted that many seniors in Kentucky:

Struggle to afford basic healthcare visits

Face less favorable tax conditions as retirees

as retirees Pay more out-of-pocket for essential services like in-home care

Healthcare: The Biggest Concern

Healthcare is where Kentucky struggles the most. WalletHub ranked the state among the worst in the nation for access and quality of healthcare services for seniors.

Key issues include:

A shortage of healthcare providers per capita

per capita Poor ratings for public hospitals

for public hospitals A high percentage of older adults reporting poor mental health

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky’s healthcare system suffered greatly. In December 2021, the governor even declared a state of emergency due to a 12–20% shortage of nursing staff across the state.

By 2022, the Kentucky Hospital Association warned that 38% of hospitals were at risk of shutting down, citing rising operating costs and severe staffing issues.

Quality of Life: Limited Activities, Rising Crime

Life after retirement isn’t just about finances and healthcare—it’s also about enjoying your free time. Unfortunately, Kentucky ranked poorly in quality of life for seniors, with major concerns including:

Few recreational options tailored to older adults

tailored to older adults A lack of accessible community activities

High crime rates in many areas

These factors make it difficult for retirees to stay active, social, and safe—key ingredients for a fulfilling retirement.

Conclusion: Think Twice Before Retiring in Kentucky

While Kentucky may offer lower living costs, its challenges in healthcare, safety, and retirement-friendly living make it a risky choice for seniors looking to enjoy their golden years.

If you’re planning to relocate for retirement, make sure to research not just affordability—but also the quality of healthcare, community services, and overall well-being for seniors. Your comfort, health, and happiness in retirement depend on more than just a cheaper home.

