Top Countries to Retire Comfortably: Where Americans Can Enjoy a Fulfilling Retirement Abroad

Thinking of retiring somewhere new? While many Americans opt to stay in the United States, an increasing number are setting their sights on international destinations for a more relaxed, affordable, and fulfilling lifestyle. According to a recent U.S. News & World Report survey, retirees are finding their golden years more enjoyable in countries that offer good healthcare, safety, affordability, and a welcoming environment. Here’s a breakdown of the top countries for retirement in 2024 and why they stand out.
Why Retire Abroad?
Choosing to retire in another country isn’t just about escaping cold winters or stretching your savings. For many, it’s a chance to experience a new culture, enjoy a slower pace of life, and gain access to affordable healthcare. U.S. News used factors like climate, cost of living, friendliness, public health systems, and property rights to rank the world’s most retirement-friendly countries.
Best Countries to Retire
1. Switzerland
Despite its high cost of living, retirees are drawn to Switzerland’s top-tier healthcare, peaceful lifestyle, and secure environment. It’s perfect for those who prioritize quality over affordability.
2. Portugal
Portugal has earned a glowing reputation among retirees, thanks to its affordable living, warm weather, and friendly visa policies. The Portugal Retirement Visa makes it easy for Americans to relocate.
3. Australia
From sunny beaches to sprawling cities, Australia combines a high quality of life with welcoming locals and excellent healthcare services.
4. New Zealand
Known for its scenic beauty and relaxed lifestyle, New Zealand is a dream retirement spot for those who want clean air, natural landscapes, and a peaceful community.
5. Spain
Spain is a top choice for retirees looking to stretch their savings. With low living costs, vibrant culture, and a laid-back lifestyle, it’s a popular destination in Europe.
6. Canada
Canada ranks high for its universal healthcare and strong social systems. While the weather might not suit everyone, it offers a safe and structured environment for aging comfortably.
7. Sweden
Clean, efficient, and socially advanced, Sweden offers retirees excellent healthcare, infrastructure, and quality of life. Though costly, its public services make it worth considering.
8. Italy
Italy combines rich history, great food, and affordable towns. Some regions even offer €1 homes, making this an appealing choice for budget-savvy retirees.
9. Greece
Greece offers a lower cost of living than much of Europe and is ideal for retirees who enjoy warm weather and coastal living.
10. Denmark
Though expensive, Denmark provides a high standard of living, great public health care, and a strong social support system.
Other Noteworthy Countries
From the cultural charm of Ireland to the low costs in Thailand and Panama, the list continues with a diverse mix of nations offering something for everyone. Countries like Costa Rica, Mexico, and the Philippines are especially popular among American retirees looking for a combination of affordability, climate, and proximity to the U.S.
Here’s a quick overview of all 29 countries included in the ranking:
|Rank
|Country
|Highlight
|1
|Switzerland
|High quality of life and healthcare
|2
|Portugal
|Affordable living and retiree-friendly visas
|3
|Australia
|Friendly locals and vast landscapes
|4
|New Zealand
|Peaceful environment and outdoor lifestyle
|5
|Spain
|Low cost, warm climate, and vibrant culture
|6
|Canada
|Universal healthcare and safe communities
|7
|Sweden
|Excellent public services
|8
|Italy
|Affordable towns and strong expat community
|9
|Greece
|Budget-friendly and beautiful islands
|10
|Denmark
|Clean, green, and safe
|11
|Luxembourg
|High early retirement rates
|12
|Norway
|Great healthcare, but expensive
|13
|Finland
|Cool summers and strong social services
|14
|Netherlands
|Strong pension system and urban access
|15
|Austria
|Low crime and charming towns
|16
|Ireland
|English-speaking and strong healthcare
|17
|Belgium
|Welcoming retirees with strong benefits
|18
|Thailand
|Budget-friendly tropical retirement
|19
|Panama
|Tax perks and retiree visa programs
|20
|Costa Rica
|Laid-back lifestyle and biodiversity
|21
|Mexico
|Diverse climate and proximity to U.S.
|22
|France
|Excellent healthcare and lifestyle
|23
|Dominican Republic
|Affordable island living with retiree visas
|24
|United Kingdom
|High quality public services
|25
|Germany
|Well-rounded infrastructure and support
|26
|Argentina
|South American charm at low cost
|27
|Philippines
|Easy visa process and island lifestyle
|28
|Cyprus
|Mediterranean life with great healthcare
|29
|Singapore
|Modern infrastructure and top health care
Whether you’re dreaming of sipping espresso in Italy, enjoying beach days in Portugal, or soaking in the culture of Thailand, the world is full of excellent retirement destinations. Each country offers unique benefits, from friendly locals to strong healthcare systems, that can make your retirement both comfortable and exciting.
Before making the leap, always research visa options, healthcare coverage, and living costs. With the right planning, retiring abroad can be a life-changing and rewarding adventure.