Top 10 Cities Where Baby Boomers Are Moving in the US

Baby boomers—those born between 1946 and 1964—have a major influence on the US economy and housing market. As this large generation enters retirement or explores new ventures, where they decide to move makes a big difference. Some look for low taxes, others prefer warm weather, affordable housing, or a good quality of life.

According to a recent report by SmartAsset based on the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau data, here are the top 10 cities in the United States where baby boomers are moving the most. These cities are seeing thousands of new boomer residents every year, reshaping communities across the country.

1. Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater ranks first on the list, and it’s easy to see why. Known for its beautiful beaches and relaxing atmosphere, it’s a favourite among retirees. In just one year, 4,401 baby boomers moved here, which was 3.79% of the city’s total population.

2. Reno, Nevada

Reno offers a quieter lifestyle compared to Las Vegas but still has many attractions, including casinos and outdoor activities. In 2022, about 8,329 boomers moved to Reno. They now make up 23.1% of the total population, showing just how popular this city has become for older adults.

3. Orlando, Florida

Orlando isn’t just for theme park lovers—it’s also becoming a top retirement destination. Around 9,458 new boomers moved here in a single year, which is about 3.02% of the population. Boomers now make up 16.6% of the city’s residents.

4. Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral in Southwest Florida welcomed 6,233 boomers in one year, making up 2.90% of the city’s total population. Nearly 30% of Cape Coral’s community now consists of baby boomers, showing it’s a preferred choice for retirement.

5. Billings, Montana

Billings is Montana’s largest city and comes with scenic mountain views and no sales tax. It attracted 3,401 new baby boomers in a single year. Over 22% of the city’s population now belongs to this age group.

6. Surprise, Arizona

With a cost of living that’s 7% lower than Arizona’s average, Surprise lives up to its name. In 2022, it welcomed 4,372 boomers, making up 2.86% of its total population. Boomers now make up more than 23% of the people living here.

7. Henderson, Nevada

Just a short drive from Las Vegas, Henderson is popular for its golf courses, open parks, and calm lifestyle. 9,219 boomers moved here in a single year, and around 25% of the city’s population now belongs to this generation.

8. Mesa, Arizona

Close to Phoenix, Mesa blends big-city perks with suburban comfort. In one year alone, 13,623 baby boomers moved to Mesa, adding up to 2.69% of its population. More than 108,000 boomers now call this city home.

9. High Point, North Carolina

Known for its furniture industry, High Point is a smaller city with strong community ties. It welcomed 3,051 new baby boomers, 81% of whom came from within North Carolina. Boomers now make up nearly 23% of the city’s population.

10. St. Petersburg, Florida

Sunshine and sea breeze make St. Petersburg another Florida hotspot for retirees. In 2022, 6,903 boomers moved here, accounting for 2.67% of the city’s population. Boomers now make up 25.75% of its total residents.

Baby boomers are choosing cities that offer good weather, lower living costs, and friendly communities. Florida and Arizona, in particular, continue to be top choices due to their retirement-friendly environments. Whether it’s enjoying a slower pace of life, saving money on taxes, or simply being closer to nature, these 10 cities show where boomers are finding their next home—and shaping the future of those places in the process.

