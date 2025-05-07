Top 10 Cities to Retire in Texas: Best Places for a Peaceful and Affordable Retirement

Texas is quickly becoming a favourite destination for retirees across the country. With its warm weather, affordable housing, and no state income tax, it offers a lifestyle that’s easy on the wallet and enjoyable year-round. Whether you’re looking for coastal views, city life, or quiet countryside living, Texas has something for every retiree.

Based on a detailed study by U.S. News & World Report, which ranked 150 metro areas across the U.S., here are the top 10 best cities to retire in Texas.

1. Killeen

If you’re looking for low-cost living, Killeen is a great option. It’s a smaller city with a strong military presence due to its proximity to Fort Hood. Its central location makes it easy to travel to cities like Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. Retiring in Killeen is perfect for those living on a fixed income.

2. Dallas–Fort Worth

This bustling metro area is home to over 7 million people. It offers everything from sports teams like the Cowboys and Mavericks to cultural activities such as museums and concerts. With top healthcare and many senior-friendly activities, it’s no surprise that Dallas-Fort Worth is a top pick.

3. Austin

Austin, the capital city of Texas, is known for its vibrant culture, music, and college-town energy. Seniors over 65 can even take free university classes at the University of Texas at Austin. Although it’s one of the costlier cities on the list, it offers a rich and exciting lifestyle for those who can afford it.

4. El Paso

Located in West Texas, El Paso boasts one of the lowest median home prices in the country. The Franklin Mountains State Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., offers outdoor fun for active retirees. A peaceful lifestyle at a low cost makes El Paso a great pick.

5. San Antonio

For those who want a mix of culture, nature, and modern amenities, San Antonio offers it all. Located near the Texas Hill Country, retirees can find affordable homes with scenic views. It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. with great healthcare and diverse cultural attractions.

6. Brownsville

On the southern tip of Texas, Brownsville is a lesser-known gem. It offers a low cost of living, mild weather, and an exciting bonus—you might even catch a rocket launch from the SpaceX launch site. Plus, it’s just a short drive from South Padre Island, perfect for beach lovers.

7. McAllen

McAllen is loved for its year-round warm weather and affordable housing. Nature lovers will enjoy the World Birding Center, a peaceful spot for bird-watching. It’s ideal for retirees who want to escape the cold and enjoy a quieter lifestyle.

8. Houston

As the fourth-largest city in the U.S., Houston is full of life. With its world-class hospitals, theatre and museum districts, and relatively affordable housing, it offers big-city benefits at a lower cost than many similar cities. Retirees also have access to excellent medical care and entertainment.

9. Beaumon

Just 90 minutes from Houston, Beaumont sits along the Neches River and gives retirees the charm of small-town living with easy access to a big city. With a modest income, retirees can enjoy a relaxed lifestyle without giving up convenience.

10. Corpus Christi

Located along the Gulf of Mexico, Corpus Christi is perfect for those dreaming of retiring by the sea. Around 20% of its residents are over 60, which makes it a very senior-friendly city. Popular attractions like the Texas State Aquarium and USS Lexington make it exciting, while its beaches offer daily relaxation.

Texas offers a wide range of cities for retirement—whether you want affordable homes, cultural richness, proximity to nature, or seaside relaxation. From the bustling cities like Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston to peaceful havens like Killeen and McAllen, there’s a perfect spot in Texas for every retiree. Plus, with no state income tax, your retirement savings can stretch even further.

Planning your retirement in Texas means lower costs, warmer weather, and a better quality of life. It’s no wonder more and more people are choosing to spend their golden years in the Lone Star State.

SOURCE