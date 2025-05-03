Top 10 Best Places to Retire in Virginia: A Guide for Golden Year Getaways

Virginia isn’t just for lovers—it’s for retirees too! With scenic beauty, rich American history, and access to healthcare and recreational options, the Old Dominion is a perfect choice for those ready to slow down and enjoy their golden years. Whether you’re into nature trails, art festivals, or living near historical landmarks, Virginia offers something special for every kind of retiree.

SmartAsset recently ranked the best places in Virginia to retire based on healthcare access, recreation centers geared toward seniors, and overall tax burden. If you’re considering retiring in Virginia, here are the top cities that could make your retirement years both enjoyable and comfortable.

1. Fairfax County

Fairfax County takes the top spot thanks to its balanced lifestyle. It’s home to more than 300 miles of hiking trails and over 200 shopping centers. Whether you’re looking for outdoor escapes or indoor leisure, Fairfax provides a little bit of everything. Around 13% of its population is 65 or older, making it a retiree-friendly community.

2. Falls Church

Falls Church is perfect for those who still enjoy the buzz of city life. This urban gem has access to luxury golf courses and more than 55 retirement communities. Nearly half of the residents rent rather than own, making it a flexible choice for retirees who don’t want long-term commitments.

3. Abingdon

Calling all artists and creatives—Abingdon could be your dream retirement destination. Known for its strong arts scene and annual festivals, Abingdon mixes creative spirit with natural beauty. It’s also close to Jefferson National Forest, offering plenty of space to explore and relax.

4. Williamsburg

If history fascinates you, Williamsburg might be the perfect fit. Retirees can take free classes at the historic College of William & Mary, and the city is filled with top-rated healthcare facilities. Its immersive colonial charm keeps both the mind and body engaged.

5. Bedford

Bedford offers peaceful living with access to national landmarks like the National D-Day Memorial. Outdoor lovers will appreciate nearby Peaks of Otter and the Appalachian Trail, with more than 6,900 acres of natural beauty to explore.

6. Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg blends rich history with healthcare access. The city includes a massive 40-block historic district and numerous hospitals. George Washington’s birthplace is nearby, making it ideal for history buffs.

7. Vienna

Vienna is a lively place to retire with intellectual stimulation and recreation. Home to over 50 universities and more than 100 golf courses within 30 miles, retirees can keep both their minds and bodies active. Plus, it offers easy access to the D.C. metro area.

8. Woodstock

For retirees who love the great outdoors, Woodstock is a hidden gem. Nestled between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, it’s great for kayaking, biking, golfing, and skiing. The town embraces a relaxed yet active lifestyle.

9. Winchester

Winchester has received multiple accolades as a top retirement destination. It’s affordable, filled with historical charm, and offers impressive healthcare access with around six facilities per 1,000 residents. It’s perfect for nature lovers, art enthusiasts, and history fans alike.

10. South Boston

Small-town charm meets big-city amenities in South Boston. With 21% of its population aged 65 and up, it’s already a retiree haven. The town boasts attractions like the World of Sports, which includes a theatre, arcade, bowling alley, and more—all under one roof.

Wrapping Up

Virginia’s diverse retirement options show why it’s becoming an increasingly popular choice for seniors. From the historical streets of Williamsburg to the mountain views of Woodstock, there’s a perfect spot for every retiree’s dream lifestyle. Whether you crave cultural activities, top-notch healthcare, or scenic serenity, Virginia offers a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and character.

