The 10 Worst States to Retire in (According to WalletHub)

Thinking about where to live during retirement? Whether you plan to stay where you are or are dreaming of a change of scenery, it’s smart to know which states offer the best—and worst—benefits for retirees.

WalletHub, a trusted personal finance site, ranked all 50 U.S. states based on how well they serve seniors. The results might surprise you—especially if your home state is near the bottom of the list.

How WalletHub Measured Retirement Friendliness

WalletHub used 47 different factors to figure out which states are best or worst for retirees. These factors were grouped into three main areas:

Affordability (cost of living, taxes, etc.)

(cost of living, taxes, etc.) Quality of Life (safety, weather, recreation)

(safety, weather, recreation) Health Care (availability, cost, and quality)

Each state was given a final score out of 100. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 worst states to retire in, according to the latest data.

1. Kentucky

Score: 50th overall

Why It Ranks Low: Kentucky ranks near the bottom for both health care and quality of life. It also struggles with access to affordable medical services for retirees, even though it ranks 33rd in affordability overall.

2. New Jersey

Score: 49th

Why It Ranks Low: New Jersey is one of the least affordable states for retirees, second only to New York. With a low ranking for quality of life (34th), it’s not easy on the wallet or lifestyle.

3. Mississippi

Score: 48th

Why It Ranks Low: While Mississippi is affordable, it ranks last for quality of life and third-worst for health care, making it a tough place for retirees to thrive.

4. Oklahoma

Score: 47th

Why It Ranks Low: Oklahoma’s affordability (19th) doesn’t make up for its poor rankings in both health care and quality of life, putting it in the bottom five.

5. New York

Score: 46th

Why It Ranks Low: New York is the least affordable state for retirees. While its health care and quality of life are better than average, the high cost of living drags its overall score down.

6. Louisiana

Score: 45th

Why It Ranks Low: Affordable, yes—but Louisiana struggles with poor health care (47th) and low quality of life (45th). It’s not an ideal place to spend your retirement years.

7. Illinois

Score: 44th

Why It Ranks Low: Illinois ranks 42nd for affordability, making it hard for retirees on a budget. Health care and quality of life are average, but not enough to push it higher on the list.

8. Washington

Score: 43rd

Why It Ranks Low: While Washington offers a good quality of life (13th), it’s one of the most expensive states to live in during retirement. High costs make it tough on fixed incomes.

9. Maryland

Score: 42nd

Why It Ranks Low: Maryland’s high cost of living (5th worst) places it among the worst for affordability. While its health care and quality of life are decent, retirees still face big financial burdens.

10. Arkansas

Score: 41st

Why It Ranks Low: Arkansas is affordable (8th), but that doesn’t help much when it ranks 44th in health care and 49th in quality of life. That combination keeps it in the bottom ten.

Think Before You Move

If you’re thinking of relocating during retirement, these rankings are a helpful starting point. States like Kentucky, New Jersey, and Mississippi show how affordability alone doesn’t guarantee a happy retirement—especially if health care and safety are lacking.

Make sure to consider all aspects of life, from medical access to community activities, when choosing your retirement destination. Your golden years deserve a place that supports both your health and happiness.

