Florida’s Secret Sauce: Why 4 of Top 10 Boomer Boomtowns Are in the Sunshine State

When it comes to choosing a place to live, baby boomers — people born between 1946 and 1964 — are making big moves. Whether they are retiring or starting fresh adventures, their relocation choices matter a lot. Cities offering affordable living and good tax benefits are their top picks. Recently, SmartAsset used fresh U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which cities are seeing the biggest number of new boomer residents. Let’s take a look!

How the Cities Were Ranked

SmartAsset studied 268 American cities with populations of at least 100,000. They ranked the cities based on how many baby boomers moved there compared to the total population. It’s interesting to see which places came out on top!

1. Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is famous for its beautiful beaches and relaxed lifestyle, making it a favorite among retirees. It tops the list with 3.79% of its population made up of new baby boomers. Around 4,401 boomers moved to Clearwater in just one year!

2. Reno, Nevada

Reno is not as flashy as Las Vegas, but its peaceful surroundings, low taxes, and outdoor beauty attract many. In 2022, about 8,329 baby boomers moved to Reno, making up 3.07% of its population. Today, boomers form 23.1% of Reno’s people.

3. Orlando, Florida

Famous for Disney World and Universal Studios, Orlando is not just for tourists. Many baby boomers find it a perfect retirement spot. In one year, 9,458 boomers made Orlando their new home, adding up to 3.02% of the city’s population. Overall, boomers are 16.6% of Orlando’s community.

4. Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral, located in Southwest Florida, also made it to the list. Around 6,233 boomers moved there in a year, making up 2.90% of its population. Interestingly, baby boomers now represent almost 30% of the people living in Cape Coral.

5. Billings, Montana

Billings, the largest city in Montana, offers stunning mountain views and has no state or local sales tax, which saves money for retirees. About 3,401 new baby boomers settled here in a year, and over 22% of the city’s population are boomers.

6. Surprise, Arizona

Surprise, Arizona, offers a cost of living 7% lower than the state’s average. Thanks to this, 4,372 baby boomers moved here, making up 2.86% of the total population. Today, more than 23% of Surprise’s residents are from this generation.

7. Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, close to Las Vegas, has everything a retiree could want — golf courses, parks, and a lovely old-town feel. It welcomed 9,219 new boomers in a single year. About a quarter of Henderson’s people are baby boomers now.

8. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa is just outside of Phoenix and gives easy access to all the big-city fun while offering a quieter home life. An impressive 13,623 baby boomers moved to Mesa in 2022, forming 2.69% of the population. Now, over 108,000 boomers live there.

9. High Point, North Carolina

Known as the “Home Furnishings Capital of the World,” High Point is welcoming for both families and retirees. Around 3,051 boomers moved there recently, with 81% coming from within North Carolina itself. Baby boomers make up 22.9% of the city’s population.

10. St. Petersburg, Florida

Finally, St. Petersburg, with its sunny weather and stunning beaches, rounds out the top ten. In 2022, about 6,903 new boomers moved in, making up 2.67% of the city’s population. In total, boomers now form over 25% of St. Pete’s residents.

Baby boomers are reshaping many American cities with their relocation decisions. Warm climates, low taxes, affordable living, and fun amenities seem to be the biggest factors attracting them. Cities like Clearwater, Reno, and Orlando are welcoming thousands of new residents from this generation each year. This trend is not just changing local populations, but also boosting the economies and lifestyles of these cities. With boomers continuing to seek vibrant yet peaceful communities, these destinations are likely to stay popular for years to come.

SOURCE