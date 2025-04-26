29 Best Retirement Countries for Virginia Retirees Looking for a Change of Pace

While many Virginians think about moving to another U.S. state when they retire, some are looking even farther — to other countries! According to U.S. News & World Report, there are many wonderful places around the world that offer a better retirement lifestyle than the U.S. itself. Let’s take a look at the top countries where you can enjoy your golden years in comfort.

How the Countries Were Ranked

U.S. News & World Report surveyed about 6,100 people aged mid-40s and older. They ranked countries based on important retirement factors like:

Affordability

Friendly people

Pleasant climate

Good healthcare

Respect for property rights

Favorable tax systems

Now, here’s where the best retirement dreams can come true.

Top 10 Best Countries for Retirement

1. Switzerland

Even though it’s expensive, Switzerland tops the list thanks to its amazing healthcare and beautiful landscapes.

2. Portugal

With easy visa options and friendly locals, Portugal is perfect for retirees — plus, the food is amazing!

3. Australia

Aussies are known for being welcoming, and the country’s wide open spaces give retirees plenty of choices.

4. New Zealand

Known for its peaceful life and gorgeous scenery, New Zealand is a dream retirement destination.

5. Spain

Affordable and sunny, Spain’s relaxed lifestyle and siestas are hard to beat.

6. Canada

Canada offers free healthcare and a high quality of life — if you don’t mind a bit of snow.

7. Sweden

Great healthcare, beautiful cities, and clean living make Sweden a top pick.

8. Italy

Who wouldn’t want to retire among Italy’s vineyards, beaches, and historic towns? Plus, citizenship is easier than you might think.

9. Greece

Greece offers beautiful islands, friendly people, and an affordable cost of living.

10. Denmark

If you can afford it, Denmark offers a comfortable, clean, and safe retirement.

More Great Countries to Retire

11–20

Luxembourg, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium, Thailand, Panama, and Costa Rica all offer great retirement options, with a mix of affordability, healthcare, and friendly cultures.

21–30

Mexico, France, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, Germany, Argentina, Philippines, Cyprus, and Singapore close out the list, each offering retirees different but wonderful lifestyles.

Why Retire Abroad?

Moving to another country can give retirees:

A lower cost of living

Better healthcare systems

New adventures and cultures

A more relaxed lifestyle

Whether you want the cozy charm of Ireland, the tropical beaches of Costa Rica, or the fast-paced city life of Singapore, there’s a place out there that fits your dream retirement.

If you’ve been thinking about retirement, it might be time to look beyond the U.S. From the mountains of Switzerland to the beaches of Thailand, the world is full of exciting options for retirees. No matter what kind of lifestyle you want — relaxing, adventurous, luxurious, or budget-friendly — there’s a country out there waiting to welcome you.

