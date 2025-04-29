21 Signs You’re a Florida Transplant (According to Locals)

Florida is one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S., with a 1.9% population increase in 2022 alone, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Many Americans first visit Florida as tourists, only to later move there to settle down. But there’s a big difference between being a tourist and living as a Florida resident.

I’m one of those who transitioned from being a tourist to a resident, and even though I still carry a bit of my New York roots, I’ve learned to recognize the signs of a Florida transplant. Here are 21 things that scream “out-of-stater” in Florida.

1. It’s I-4, Not 4

Locals refer to Interstate 4 as “I-4,” but if you hear someone simply say “4” when talking about the road, it’s a sure sign they’re not from Florida. Locals know it’s acceptable to shorten highways like I-75 and I-95 to “75” and “95,” but “I-4” is non-negotiable.

2. Instagram Paradise

While everyone loves a beautiful beach, Florida transplants tend to take it a step further. Constantly taking pictures of every beach visit and posting them on Instagram screams “newcomer.” Locals, on the other hand, enjoy the beach without feeling the need to document every moment.

3. Weather Eye Candy

Florida’s warm weather is nothing new to natives. If you’re constantly amazed by the weather, Floridians can spot you as a transplant. Locals live with the heat and humidity every day, so they don’t make a big deal about it.

4. Come Again?

The way you talk can reveal if you’re a transplant. Whether it’s the accent or regional references, Floridians know when they’re speaking to someone from out of state based on how they sound.

5. Mispronouncing Kissimmee

It’s “Kiss-uh-mee” or “Kuh-sim-ee,” not “kiss-sim-me.” If you mispronounce this popular city name in central Florida, you’re clearly not a local.

6. Appearance Is Everything

When temperatures drop to 60°F, natives bundle up, while transplants are often seen in shorts and tank tops, talking about how the cold in Florida is nothing like it was “back home.” It’s a clear giveaway that someone is still adjusting to the Florida climate.

7. What’s a Blinker?

In Florida, using a blinker while driving can seem optional to many, but if you’re using your turn signal regularly, you might be signaling that you’re from out of state. Floridians are less likely to use blinkers, and it’s often noticed by the locals.

8. Orange-Colored Glasses

Florida transplants get excited about passing orange groves, constantly talking about Florida’s oranges. It’s a fun fact for newcomers, but for natives, it’s just another part of life.

9. The Grass Is Browner

Transplants often talk about how much better life was back home, which is a clear sign to locals that they’re not from Florida. Florida natives love their state and are less likely to complain about it.

10. Golfing Has Seasons

In Florida, golfing is a year-round sport, so when transplants refer to it as a “summer” sport, locals immediately know they’re not from around here.

11. Sports Merch

Wearing sports merchandise from out-of-state teams is a quick giveaway. Similarly, sporting too much local sports merch can also signal that you’re a transplant trying too hard to fit in.

12. Too Hot To Handle

Complaining about Florida’s heat in April and May is an easy way for natives to identify a transplant. If you’re surprised by the heat in spring, you clearly haven’t lived through the full Florida summer!

13. Startled by Lizards

Lizards are a part of everyday life in Florida, so if you’re freaked out by a harmless little green anole, locals know you’re from somewhere else.

14. Sprinkle Me Cautious

Driving in Florida rain can be tricky, but if you see someone driving 10 mph with their hazard lights on during a simple rain shower, you can bet they’re a transplant. Floridians are used to driving in rain and know it’s just part of daily life.

15. Blinding Bumper Stickers

If you see a car covered in brand-new Florida-themed bumper stickers, you’ve found a Florida transplant. Locals don’t typically feel the need to advertise their love for the state on their vehicles.

16. Gator Phobia

Alligator sightings are so common that native Floridians don’t even flinch when they see one. If you’re scared of a gator dozens of feet away, it’s a telltale sign you’re still adjusting to life in the Sunshine State.

17. Too Dangerous To Drink

If you insist on filtering your home’s water because you think it’s unsafe, locals will know you’re a transplant. Florida’s public water systems must meet strict federal safety standards, so there’s no need to worry unless you live on a private well.

18. Swimming Skills

If you struggle with basic ocean swimming and need help from a lifeguard in waist-deep water, it’s obvious you’re not from Florida. Natives are much more comfortable in the surf.

19. Compass Mishaps

If you say you’re “going down” to a location that’s north of you, locals know you’re a transplant. In Florida, “down” refers to south, and “up” refers to north, just like the rest of the country.

20. The Unloving Bug

Lovebug season is a nightmare for everyone in Florida, but you can spot a transplant when they claim they prefer mosquitoes over lovebugs. Floridians know lovebugs are just part of life and can’t be avoided.

21. Only in Florida

Finally, the phrases “Only in Florida” and “That’s so Florida” are the most obvious signs that someone is a transplant. If you find yourself saying these phrases regularly, you might be trying to fit in a bit too much.

