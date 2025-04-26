10 Texas Cities That Are Ideal for Retirees

Thanks to its warm weather, affordable homes, and no state income tax, Texas has become one of the best places for retirees. Recently, U.S. News & World Report shared a list of the top cities in Texas for people looking to enjoy their golden years. Let’s take a closer look at the best spots!

How the Cities Were Chosen

The study looked at the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S. and ranked them based on important factors like housing costs, happiness, desirability, job market strength, and access to good health care. Here are the Texas cities that came out on top.

1. Killeen

Killeen is a smaller city with a very affordable cost of living. It’s close to Fort Hood, one of the largest military bases, and it’s an easy drive to Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. Living here on a retirement income is pretty comfortable.

2. Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth offers big-city life with plenty of activities for retirees. Sports fans can cheer for the Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers, and Stars, while those who love arts can visit museums and theaters. It’s a lively place to stay active and social.

3. Austin

Austin is known for its vibrant and unique atmosphere. Retirees can even take college classes for free — seniors can enjoy up to six tuition-free credit hours each semester at the University of Texas at Austin. While housing can be expensive, the lively vibe makes it worth it for many.

4. El Paso

In El Paso, retirees find some of the lowest home prices in the country. With a low median mortgage cost and a beautiful outdoor area like Franklin Mountains State Park nearby, it’s a peaceful and affordable spot for retirement.

5. San Antonio

San Antonio is full of culture, history, and fun. It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in America, and buying a home in the scenic Texas Hill Country offers amazing views. Plus, the city is famous for the River Walk and the Alamo.

6. Brownsville

At the southern tip of Texas, Brownsville attracts retirees with its low cost of living and coastal location. Plus, you can catch rocket launches from SpaceX’s nearby launch site. South Padre Island’s beaches are also just a short drive away.

7. McAllen

McAllen’s affordable housing and warm weather make it a favorite for retirees. Plus, it’s home to the World Birding Center — perfect for those who enjoy nature and bird-watching.

8. Houston

Houston is the fourth-largest city in the U.S., offering plenty for retirees to enjoy, from top hospitals to a lively museum and theater scene. Housing costs are much lower than in other large cities, making it easier to enjoy big-city benefits on a budget.

9. Beaumont

If you love the idea of living near water, Beaumont is a great choice. Located along the Neches River, it offers a peaceful lifestyle with easy access to Houston. It’s a great place to stretch a modest retirement income.

10. Corpus Christi

Want to retire by the beach? Corpus Christi sits along the Gulf of Mexico and offers a relaxed, sunny lifestyle. About 20% of the city’s residents are over 60, so you’ll be in good company. Plus, there are plenty of attractions like the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington.

Texas has something for every kind of retiree — whether you’re looking for city life, beach living, or a peaceful, affordable small town. Thanks to its great weather, lower cost of living, and no state income tax, it’s easy to see why so many people choose to enjoy their retirement years in the Lone Star State.

