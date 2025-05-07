10 Best Places to Retire in Virginia – According to SmartAsset

Virginia may be known as a place “for lovers,” but it’s also becoming one of the best states in the U.S. for retirees. With beautiful natural surroundings, historic charm, top medical care, and low tax burden, it’s no surprise more seniors are choosing to settle down here.

A new SmartAsset study ranked the top 10 cities to retire in Virginia, considering factors like healthcare, recreation, and cost of living. If you’re planning a peaceful and active retirement, these cities are worth looking into.

1. Fairfax County

Fairfax County tops the list as the best place to retire in Virginia. Home to the first bald eagle sanctuary in the U.S., it also boasts over 300 miles of hiking trails and 200+ shopping centers. About 13% of the population is aged 65 or older, and the area offers a strong balance of urban convenience and natural beauty.

2. Falls Church

Falls Church is perfect for retirees who love the buzz of city life. It offers luxury golf courses, over 55 retirement communities, and easy access to all D.C. metro area attractions. While the median rent is around $1,867, many retirees prefer renting here for flexibility.

3. Abingdon

For creative seniors, Abingdon is a dream. This charming town is known for its art festivals, local galleries, and strong support for artists. Nature lovers can enjoy the nearby Jefferson National Forest, and the town has a warm, welcoming community.

4. Williamsburg

Retirement in Williamsburg is like stepping into history. Seniors can audit classes at William & Mary for free and enjoy world-famous colonial sites, museums, and top-rated healthcare. It’s ideal for staying mentally and physically active.

5. Bedford

Bedford offers a calm lifestyle with powerful historical roots. The National D-Day Memorial and nearby Peaks of Otter in the Blue Ridge Mountains make it great for seniors who enjoy a mix of learning and adventure.

6. Fredericksburg

This city is a treat for history lovers. George Washington was born nearby, and the 40-block historic district is a great place to explore. Fredericksburg also has the highest number of hospitals among Virginia’s top retirement cities, making healthcare access a strong plus.

7. Vienna

Vienna is a top choice for retirees who enjoy lifelong learning and culture. With over 50 educational institutions nearby, a lively downtown, and more than 100 golf courses within 30 miles, it offers a blend of education, recreation, and convenience.

8. Woodstock

Located between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, Woodstock is a haven for outdoor lovers. Whether it’s golfing, skiing, kayaking, or hiking, there’s always something to do. Nature is always just around the corner in this scenic spot.

9. Winchester

Named one of the top 10 small towns in America for retirees by Reader’s Digest and recommended by AARP, Winchester has something for everyone. Arts, history, outdoor life, and excellent medical care (6 facilities per 1,000 people) make it a great all-round choice.

10. South Boston

This small-town gem offers a surprising number of big-city-style attractions, like a local World of Sports complex with a theater, arcade, skating rink, and more. With 21% of its population over 65, it’s clear that many retirees already love living here.

Whether you’re an outdoor explorer, history enthusiast, or someone looking for a quiet community with excellent healthcare, Virginia offers a wide range of retirement options. From scenic mountain towns to cities rich in culture and learning, the Old Dominion State is a great place to spend your golden years.

By understanding your lifestyle preferences and financial goals, you can find the perfect place to enjoy your retirement with peace, fun, and comfort.

SOURCE