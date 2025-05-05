10 Affordable and Popular Cities Retirees Are Moving To in the U.S.

When planning for retirement, location matters. Climate, affordability, healthcare access, taxes, and a sense of community all play big roles in choosing where to spend your golden years. Financial tech company SmartAsset analyzed migration data from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau to find out where retirees are relocating—and why.

The list highlights 10 U.S. cities that are attracting retirees thanks to their low costs, good weather, and quality of life.

1. Mesa, Arizona

Net Migration: ~5,000 seniors

With year-round sunshine and low humidity, Mesa is ideal for retirees looking to enjoy the outdoors. It’s more affordable than Phoenix and has a slightly lower sales tax rate. Nearly one in four residents is aged 60 or older.

2. Henderson, Nevada

Net Migration: 1,602 seniors

Nevada is popular among retirees due to zero state income tax. Henderson, with its sunny weather and active 55+ communities, offers plenty of ways for seniors to stay social and engaged. Over 25% of its population is aged 60 or older.

3. San Antonio, Texas

Net Migration: 1,164 seniors

Famous for its cultural landmarks, like The Alamo and the Riverwalk, San Antonio is both affordable and full of history. It’s the largest city on this list, with many activities for retirees who enjoy both relaxation and recreation.

4. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Net Migration: ~2,300 seniors

Close to the excitement of Las Vegas, but with its own charm, North Las Vegas offers warm weather and entertainment options galore. Retirees can enjoy city living with easy access to shows, restaurants, and more—all while staying in a tax-friendly state.

5. Boise, Idaho

Net Migration: 2,089 seniors

Boise offers a surprising mix of natural beauty, low costs, and a trendy downtown. Retirees enjoy the green spaces, walking trails, and relaxed lifestyle. It’s a rising star for seniors looking to live comfortably in the Northwest.

6. Wilmington, North Carolina

Net Migration: 992 seniors

With 27% of its population aged 60 and older, Wilmington is a favorite for retirees who love coastal living. Not only are people moving here, but they’re also staying long-term, showing strong community satisfaction.

7. Frisco, Texas

Net Migration: 1,430 seniors

Part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Frisco is a modern city with affordable housing and tax breaks, including a homestead exemption for homeowners. It’s perfect for retirees who want the comfort of suburbia with big-city perks nearby.

8. Miami, Florida

Net Migration: High senior population

If you want your retirement to feel like a permanent vacation, Miami could be your paradise. While it’s more expensive, it offers beaches, culture, and energy like no other city. Nearly 25% of the population are seniors.

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Net Migration: 843 seniors

A more affordable option compared to Miami, Jacksonville offers retirees low taxes, beach access, and urban convenience. Plus, downtown and the coast are only a short drive apart.

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

Net Migration: High retention rate

Raleigh combines a low cost of living with a growing economy, making it attractive for both seniors and their families. Many retirees move here to be closer to children and grandchildren, and most choose to stay long-term.

Choosing where to retire is about more than just sunshine—it’s about finding the right balance of lifestyle, cost, and community. These 10 cities stand out because they offer retiree-friendly living without sacrificing comfort or fun.

Whether you’re drawn to the desert warmth of Arizona, the tax perks of Nevada, the history of Texas, or the coastal calm of North Carolina, there’s a perfect place waiting for your next chapter.

