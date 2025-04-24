South Carolina Makes Fishing History: Angler Lands Back-to-Back Trophy Blue Marlin

North Charleston, S.C. – It’s not every day that a young fishing mate helps boat two massive blue marlins in under 24 hours. But for 21-year-old Carson Paluscsak, that’s exactly what happened during South Carolina’s famous Blue Marlin Invitational Tournament. What started as a routine day on the water turned into a whirlwind of excitement, laughs, and record-class catches for Paluscsak and his crew aboard the DayMaker – and later, a friendly rival boat, Double 07.

A Dream Catch on DayMaker

Before last year’s fishing season, Carson had never seen a blue marlin boated. That all changed during a fishing trip on May 22 aboard the 58’ charter boat DayMaker, led by Capt. Bobby Krivohlavek. Their team, including Carson and Michael Krivohlavek, was competing in the South Carolina Blue Marlin Invitational, a unique tournament that allows teams to choose three fishing days between May 1 and June 8.

On DayMaker’s second day out, they hooked a big one. After marking the fish on sonar, it finally rose and bit on the left short teaser. The battle lasted about an hour and forty minutes before the 533.6-pound blue marlin was brought aboard – dead, but whole. The entire team erupted in joy, knowing they had a potential tournament winner on deck.

Aboard a Friend’s Boat, Lightning Strikes Twice

Still buzzing from their catch, Carson was invited the next day to fish with his friends on Double 07, a boat that had never boated a blue marlin. With DayMaker scheduled for repairs, Carson got the green light from his captain and joined Double 07’s crew, jokingly warned not to catch anything bigger.

But luck – or skill – struck again.

Just 15 minutes after lines in, Double 07 hooked up. Carson’s experience from the day before kicked in, and he helped coach the team through the fight. When they landed the fish, Carson feared it might top the DayMaker’s marlin. “I wasn’t sure if I should be happy, mad or nervous,” he said.

The Weigh-In and Big Win

At the scales, Double 07’s blue marlin tipped in at 506.9 pounds – just short of second place, and well behind DayMaker’s leading fish. Although disappointed for his friends, Carson was relieved. His wild 24-hour streak had produced two boated blues over 500 pounds – a rare achievement in South Carolina’s fishing history.

In the end, DayMaker won the tournament, taking home $252,560 in prize money. And Carson? He became something of a legend among local crews, with friends joking about his “golden horseshoe” luck.

Building Experience With the Best

Working with Capt. Bobby on DayMaker has been a life-changing experience for Carson. “I got more experience working for Bobby in one season than I could have gotten with many other programs,” he says. Known for his calm demeanor and deep knowledge of South Carolina’s waters, Bobby has created a demanding but rewarding environment for young mates like Carson.

As the 2025 blue marlin season kicks off, all eyes will be on South Carolina’s waters again. Whether Carson’s incredible luck continues or a new name rises to the top, one thing is for sure – this young mate has already left his mark.

Carson Paluscsak’s unbelievable back-to-back blue marlin catches are more than just a stroke of luck. They show the value of hard work, team spirit, and learning from the best. His story captures the heart of sportfishing in South Carolina – thrilling, unpredictable, and full of surprises. With the 2025 season now underway, anglers across the coast are hoping they’re next in line to reel in a dream catch. Tight lines and good luck to all!

SOURCE