Local Control Showdown: Leaders Clash Over Who Should Regulate Short-Term Rentals

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A new bill under discussion in South Carolina’s state legislature could take away the power of local governments to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. This has sparked a debate between state lawmakers and local leaders who believe that towns and cities should be allowed to decide what’s best for their own communities.

What the Bill Proposes

The bill would make it illegal for any local government to ban or heavily restrict short-term rentals, such as those listed on platforms like Airbnb. If passed, towns and cities would no longer be allowed to set rules or limits on renting out homes to short-term guests.

Supporters of the bill say it would provide consistency across the state and protect property rights, allowing homeowners to earn extra income by renting out their homes freely.

Local Leaders Push Back

However, many local officials in the Lowcountry, including Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, strongly oppose the bill. Mayor Haynie traveled to Columbia this week to speak at a statehouse committee meeting, where he voiced support for keeping local control over short-term rental rules.

Haynie argued that local governments understand their communities better than lawmakers in Columbia and are best equipped to make decisions that protect neighborhood character, manage tourism, and preserve quality of life.

“This is not a core function of state government,” Haynie said. “Our parks, our playgrounds, our roads, our sanitation are all fit to our residents and our needs in our community. Please trust us to do that.”

Charleston Also Supports Local Oversight

A representative from the City of Charleston also spoke at the meeting, echoing Mount Pleasant’s stance. Charleston, like many other Lowcountry towns, has its own local ordinances that limit short-term rentals, often to reduce noise complaints, traffic issues, and housing shortages caused by homes being used mostly for tourists.

What Happens Next?

The legislative committee did not take any action on the bill during the meeting, meaning the discussion will continue in future sessions. Local leaders and residents who care about the issue are likely to keep speaking out, whether in favor of local control or against restrictions.

The battle over short-term rental rules highlights a bigger question: Who should have the final say—local towns or the state government? For communities like Mount Pleasant and Charleston, local leaders believe they need flexibility to manage growth, tourism, and neighborhood peace. As the debate continues, many eyes will be on the Statehouse to see what lawmakers decide—and how it might affect life in towns across South Carolina.

SOURCE