High Cotton Introduces a Bold New Menu: Southern Tradition Meets Coastal Elegance

High Cotton, a beloved Charleston restaurant in the French Quarter District, has been welcoming guests for more than 20 years. Located on East Bay Street inside a restored 19th-century warehouse, the restaurant’s warm, classic style pays tribute to Charleston’s cotton trade history with wooden floors and old brick walls. Known for its friendly Southern hospitality, live jazz music, and Lowcountry cooking, High Cotton is now offering an exciting new take on its traditional menu.

A Rich History and Warm Atmosphere

Owned by the Hall family, High Cotton is a well-known part of Charleston’s food scene. It brings together the charm of old Charleston with the energy of today. While the exact year it opened isn’t mentioned in recent updates, its reputation as a long-standing favorite speaks for itself. The space blends elegance and comfort, making it ideal for romantic dinners, special events, or just a relaxing night out.

A Fresh Take on Southern Dining

High Cotton has updated its menu to bring something new while keeping true to Southern roots. The new approach mixes traditional Lowcountry flavors with coastal influences and fine-dining touches. Whether you love steak, seafood, or classic starters, the refreshed menu offers something for everyone.

Steak Lovers’ Delight

High Cotton now partners with Allen Brothers to bring top-quality steaks to the table. Options include:

Filet Mignon

16oz Prime Ribeye

American Mishima Wagyu Flat Iron

Bone-In Filet

14oz New York Strip

Each steak is carefully selected and cooked to perfection, offering rich flavor and a great dining experience.

Fresh Coastal Seafood with Southern Flair

Seafood fans will love the updated dishes, prepared with Lowcountry style:

Seafood Bouillabaisse – A hearty dish filled with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, lobster tail, and calamari in a flavorful broth, served with grilled bread.

East Coast Halibut – A fresh, soft halibut paired with baby bok choy, coconut cream, and mint oil.

Crab Cakes – Golden and crisp with a creamy center, served with spicy horseradish-creole aioli.

Crab Louis – A colorful dish with asparagus, tomato, red onion, chopped egg, avocado, and tasty remoulade dressing.

Appetizers That Set the Mood

Start your meal with these delicious small plates:

Seafood Tower – A stunning mix of oysters, poached shrimp, lobster tail, ceviche, and jumbo lump crab.

Australian Wagyu Carpaccio – A tender, thin-sliced beef starter.

Fried Oysters – Crunchy on the outside, tender inside.

Lamb Chops – Juicy and flavorful.

Prince Edward Island Mussels – Served with bold seasoning and broth.

Charleston She-Crab Soup – A local favorite rich with creamy crab flavor.

Fried Green Tomatoes – A Southern classic with a crispy twist.



High Cotton continues to be a favorite spot in Charleston by combining traditional Southern charm with a new, fresh menu. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for a taste of something familiar, the new dishes are sure to impress. With top-quality steaks, creative seafood options, and comforting Southern starters, High Cotton brings a special blend of old and new that keeps guests coming back. Step into this elegant, historic space and enjoy a unique dining experience that celebrates Charleston’s rich history and modern flavors.

