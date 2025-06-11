‘Their legacy was greater than what transpired on that day.’ Charleston leaders commemorate the Emanuel Nine

CHARLESTON, S.C. — As Charleston marks nearly a decade since the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church, the community is coming together to reflect on the journey since the 2015 tragedy. The gunman, motivated by white supremacist beliefs, killed nine people during a Bible study at the historic church on June 17, 2015. This devastating act left an indelible mark on the survivors and the broader Charleston community.

A Legacy of Resilience

Charleston County Council Chairman Kylon Middleton, reflecting on the past 10 years, said, “It has not been easy, and I can’t believe it has been 10 years because we have been active, we have been dogged, we have been resolute to make certain that Clementa Carlos Pinckney, along with the other 8 who were lost in the tragedy, and the survivors, their legacy was more than what happened on that day.”

The Charleston community has worked tirelessly to honor the victims and ensure that their legacies endure. A panel discussion held as part of the anniversary events brought together influential figures to discuss how far Charleston has come and what work remains. The panel included Reverend Eric Manning, Senior Pastor at Mother Emanuel; Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie; Kendra Stewart, Director at the Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities; and Marcus McDonald, Lead Organizer for Black Lives Matter Charleston.

Addressing Racial Justice and Community Needs

When discussing progress, McDonald emphasized the importance of tangible actions: “It’s easy to say you’re doing something, but it’s harder to put funds into it to actually fund the community center and fund the mental health resources needed to put into the community.” McDonald’s comments highlighted the ongoing work necessary to address racial justice and ensure the lasting impact of the community’s efforts.

The second panel, composed of public officials, discussed the role of local government in supporting meaningful change. Charleston Mayor William Cogswell, Kylon Middleton, and 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson addressed key issues facing the community, including law enforcement reform. Wilson said, “Showing how our local governments can support the changes we’re trying to make in law enforcement… It’s a big thing for the community to instill confidence and see we’re treating people fairly across the board.”

Reflecting on Progress and Remaining Challenges

While Charleston has made strides toward healing and justice, there is a shared understanding that significant work remains. State Senator Ed Sutton expressed disappointment in the lack of progress in areas such as hate crime legislation. “We are now one of only two states that have not passed hate crime legislation. The other thing is we have gone backwards on gun safety in this state,” Sutton said. His comments underscored the need for stronger protections and reforms.

Looking Ahead: Mother Emanuel’s Commemoration Events

As the 10th anniversary of the Mother Emanuel shooting approaches on June 17th, the church is preparing for a series of events that will honor the lives lost and reflect on the ongoing journey toward justice and healing. The church continues to be a symbol of resilience and unity for Charleston, and its commemoration efforts will serve as a reminder of the importance of continued action toward racial equality and justice.

