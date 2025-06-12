Report: A man was stabbed in an early morning argument behind KFC on Rivers Avenue

A man walked into a local emergency room early Tuesday morning after being stabbed during an altercation behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The incident, which occurred around 3:10 a.m., has left authorities investigating the circumstances of the attack.

The Stabbing Incident

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim claimed that he was approached by another man behind the KFC. The man in dark jeans reportedly kept badgering the victim, who repeatedly asked him to “back off.” Instead, the suspect became increasingly aggressive, hitting the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object before stabbing him multiple times under the left armpit and on his head.

The Altercation Escalates

During the struggle, the victim managed to land elbow strikes on the suspect, but the situation quickly escalated. The suspect allegedly pulled a weapon from his pocket and began stabbing the victim. The victim sustained several stab wounds, including four minor injuries to his head and a small laceration under his left armpit.

Victim’s Condition and Details

Officers who responded to the scene observed the victim’s injuries, which were described as minor. The victim did not recognize the suspect and had no idea why he was attacked. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ongoing Investigation

As of now, there have been no public updates regarding any arrests. The police continue to investigate the incident, trying to understand the motive behind the unprovoked attack.

The stabbing behind the KFC on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston has left the victim injured and with unanswered questions, as the suspect remains unidentified. Authorities are working to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

SOURCE